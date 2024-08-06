California Northstate University Selects YuJa Video Platform and Hardware Hubs to Provide a Media Solution to Serve its Medical Students

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--California Northstate University, a mission-driven, for-profit, private institution has selected the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform as an all-in-one video content management system to serve its six colleges at two campuses. In addition to the Video Platform, the institution will use YuJa Hardware Hubs, hardware appliances that enable simultaneous lecture capture and live streaming of multi-source content.

The institution was using another video tool, but institutional leaders wanted a cloud-based solution that offers the traditional recording, editing and sharing workflows along with live streaming, in-browser video editing, and video quizzing. Beyond these features, the Video Platform provides auto-captioning, gradebook integration, analytics, and a variety of other user-friendly features that enable instructors to create engaging, interactive content. The Platform also provides scalable storage, adaptive bitrate streaming, device compatibility and integration with the Canvas Learning Management System.

In addition, the institution has equipped several classrooms with the Hardware Hub to provide appliance-based lecture capture solutions. The Hardware Hub enables simultaneous lecture capture and live streaming of multisource content, remote device management, touch panel integration into existing systems, and other media engagement features.

“With YuJa, California Northstate University can consolidate educational technology tools, simplifying workflows to benefit both faculty and students,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We’re committed to providing robust and comprehensive tools to support institutions of all sizes, and we’re excited for California Northstate University to get started using the Video Platform and Hardware Hubs.”

ABOUT CALIFORNIA NORTHSTATE UNIVERSITY

California Northstate University (CNU) is a mission-driven, for-profit, and private institution founded in 2006 by a visionary group of pharmacists, physicians, and other healthcare professionals in Northern California who were concerned about the shortage of healthcare providers and the relative lack of educational opportunities for students in health sciences in the local area. The institution is located in the metropolitan area of Sacramento, the state capital of California, with campuses in the Elk Grove, Natomas, and Rancho Cordova areas.

It is dedicated to advancing the art and science of healthcare and to educating, training, and developing individuals to provide competent, patient-centered care.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in cloud platforms and applications for regulated sector clients including higher-ed, K12, healthcare, and government. We enable enterprises to create engaging digital media experiences. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.