GuidePoint Security Names Bugcrowd as New Partner in the Company’s Federal Emerging Cyber Vendor Program

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GuidePoint Security, a cybersecurity solutions leader enabling organizations to make smarter decisions and minimize risk, announced today that Bugcrowd, a leading provider of crowdsourced cybersecurity has joined its Emerging Cyber Vendor Program.

With this partnership, Bugcrowd will be able to leverage GuidePoint’s extensive federal expertise across sales and marketing, operations, engineering and procurement to expand their federal footprint.

"Secure code development is integral to protecting against cyber threats, promoting national security and satisfying compliance mandates,” said Jim Quarantillo, Federal Partner, GuidePoint Security. “Bugcrowd provides a crowdsourced penetration testing platform that allows customers to go beyond code scanning and QA testing of applications. The Bugcrowd vetted pen testers, pen test management platform and mature VDP (Vulnerability Disclosure Program) platform provides customers a real view of their vulnerability and risk at a fraction of the cost and management of standard pen testing contracts.”

The Bugcrowd Platform connects organizations with skilled, trusted hackers and expert penetration testers on demand for multiple offensive security use cases. Offering vulnerability disclosure services, bug bounties and more, Bugcrowd’s network of hackers helps organizations uncover hidden weaknesses and swiftly adapt to evolving threats.

Selected by the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO) to power its continuous bug bounty program for the Department of Defense, Bugcrowd is well-versed in securing government data, applications and critical infrastructure while meeting compliance requirements,” said Kent Wilson, VP of Global Public Sectors at Bugcrowd. “We’re excited to partner with GuidePoint Security and employ their decades of federal experience as we further our services for the public sector.”

For more information on GuidePoint Security’s Emerging Cyber Vendor Program, please visit guidepointsecurity.com/emerging-cyber-vendor-program/.

About GuidePoint Security

GuidePoint Security provides trusted cybersecurity expertise, solutions, and services that help organizations make better decisions that minimize risk. Our experts act as your trusted advisor to understand your business and challenges, helping you through an evaluation of your cybersecurity posture and ecosystem to expose risks, optimize resources and implement best-fit solutions. GuidePoint’s unmatched expertise has enabled a third of Fortune 500 companies and more than half of the U.S. government cabinet-level agencies to improve their security posture and reduce risk. Learn more at www.guidepointsecurity.com.

About Bugcrowd

We are Bugcrowd. Since 2012, we’ve been empowering organizations to take back control and stay ahead of threat actors by uniting the collective ingenuity and expertise of our customers and trusted alliance of elite hackers, with our patented data and AI-powered Security Knowledge Platform™. Our network of hackers brings diverse expertise to uncover hidden weaknesses, adapting swiftly to evolving threats, even against zero-day exploits. With unmatched scalability and adaptability, our data and AI-driven CrowdMatch™ technology in our platform finds the perfect talent for your unique fight. We are creating a new era of modern crowdsourced security that outpaces threat actors. Unleash the ingenuity of the hacker community with Bugcrowd, visit www.bugcrowd.com.

