emnify Enters Partnership With Leading 5G Satellite Connectivity Provider OQTEC

emnify, the leading IoT connectivity partner to the innovators building our connected world, today announced a new strategic and technological partnership with LEO satellite IoT connectivity provider, OQTEC. The partnership further strengthens emnify's position at the forefront of a nascent revolution in IoT connectivity, with the convergence of cellular and satellite connectivity from a single SIM and platform opening new use cases and geographies for its customers.

With 10 commercial low-earth-orbit satellites accessible today and more planned for the future, OQTEC’s satellite portfolio could further extend emnify’s combined cellular and satellite service footprint beyond its current geostationary satellite offering. The combination of emnify’s IoT SuperNetwork and OQTEC’s LEO satellite constellation would make more use cases and geographies available to emnify’s customers that require lower latency and higher bandwidth satellite IoT connectivity. Such use cases include remote asset tracking and monitoring, smart agriculture and predictive maintenance.

Alexander Schebler, VP of Network Access at emnify, says: “emnify's partnership with OQTEC represents a significant step forward in the IoT industry. For too long, enterprises have been forced to rely on costly and often proprietary satellite network services for wireless IoT solutions in remote locations, limiting their ability to fully capitalize on the potential of their device fleets. With OQTEC’s 5G satellite NTN technology, we will explore how together we can break down those barriers by delivering a faster, truly cost-effective and universally accessible solution for all emnify customers.”

Omar Qaise, founder and CEO at OQTEC, confirms, “We are excited to partner with emnify and explore the opportunity to make our satellite network available for all its customers worldwide. With our 10 existing satellites and more to be launched we could expand emnify’s SuperNetwork while offering low latency and large capacity communication via our 3GPP standard based LEO satellite constellation.”

“This partnership represents a breakthrough in IoT connectivity, where satellite and terrestrial mobile communications systems converge seamlessly to ensure reliable connectivity even outside of cellular range to empower customers to realize the full value of their device fleets via their existing emnify cloud infrastructure. The collaboration shows emnify’s continued ambition to deliver global coverage where you need it, when you need it, and how you need it, even in hard-to-reach places," says Alexander Schebler.

