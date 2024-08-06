Rocket Lab Partners With KSAT To Streamline Satellite Communications for Customers with Upgraded Ground Station Service

LOGAN, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Small Sat Conference – Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a global leader in launch services and space systems, has partnered with Kongsberg Satellite Services (KSAT), a world leading provider of communication services for spacecraft and launch vehicles, to develop a new global ground station service for its operations and customers that enables efficient and reliable communications for future Neutron launches, increasingly ambitious Electron launches, and on-orbit operations, spacecraft deorbit, and return-to-Earth missions with Rocket Lab spacecraft.

Rocket Lab’s Electron launch vehicle is one of the world’s most frequently launched rockets, having successfully delivered 191 satellites to space for government and commercial customers across science and exploration missions, Earth observation, weather monitoring, and national security. Further expanding its launch capabilities, Rocket Lab is developing its new medium-lift reusable rocket Neutron to launch constellations of satellites, national security and defense missions, and interplanetary missions from mid-2025. Rocket Lab also designs, builds, launches, and operates spacecraft for a variety of government and commercial satellite operators, enabling missions to the Moon for NASA, and providing in-space operations, deorbit, and return-to-Earth spacecraft re-entry operations for commercial customers like Varda Space Industries.

With preparations for Neutron’s first launch, additional return-to-Earth spacecraft missions scheduled for Varda, and more than 40 satellites in the Company’s backlog, Rocket Lab has worked closely with KSAT to co-engineer a new satellite communications service that meets the critical requirements of these future missions. As the sole provider of ground station services to Rocket Lab, KSAT’s network has been scaled to meet both Rocket Lab’s launch and spacecraft operations and the demands of the space industry to ensure optimal performance, minimal latency, and robust support throughout the mission lifecycle.

The expanded satellite communications service now available to KSAT’s and Rocket Lab’s customers includes unique antenna tracking features for complex mission designs across a global ground station network of more than 200 antennas; real-time telemetry, tracking, and control (TT&C); extended monitoring, control, and data acquisition capabilities in S-band, X-band, and Ka-band supporting key IRIG-106 modulation codes; automated ground station scheduling for satellite passes; and other upgraded features and benefits.

Rocket Lab’s Vice President, Business Development & Strategy, Space Systems, Richard French, says: “This upgraded satellite communications service for Electron and Neutron launches and across our various spacecraft streamlines our customers’ missions and simplifies their access to space/ Satellite operators can outsource their satellite operations and communications to us, allowing them to focus on their mission at hand rather than having to build and operate their own ground station infrastructure. We’re delighted to be able to ensure our customers benefit from a reliable, scalable service through our ongoing partnership with KSAT."

KSAT’s Director of Ground Network Products, Arthur Merlin, says: “Partnering with Rocket Lab exemplifies our commitment to advancing ground network technology through strategic collaborations. This partnership leverages the strengths of both organizations, ensuring seamless and reliable communications for our customers worldwide. We are excited to work closely with Rocket Lab, a leader in innovative launch solutions, to enhance our service offerings and drive forward the development of space communication.”

Additionally, Rocket Lab offers technical and regulatory services as part of its streamlined end-to-end mission solution for customers, including support with radio licensing, frequency coordination to manage unwanted interference, and process navigation through the most complex regulatory environments, as well as a range of technical support services.

+ About Rocket Lab

Founded in 2006, Rocket Lab is an end-to-end space company with an established track record of mission success. We deliver reliable launch services, satellite manufacture, spacecraft components, and on-orbit management solutions that make it faster, easier, and more affordable to access space. Headquartered in Long Beach, California, Rocket Lab designs and manufactures the Electron small orbital launch vehicle, a family of flight-proven spacecraft, and the Company is developing the large Neutron launch vehicle for constellation deployment. Since its first orbital launch in January 2018, Rocket Lab’s Electron launch vehicle has become the second most frequently launched U.S. rocket annually and has delivered 191 satellites to orbit for private and public sector organizations, enabling operations in national security, scientific research, space debris mitigation, Earth observation, climate monitoring, and communications. Rocket Lab’s Photon spacecraft platform has been selected to support NASA missions to the Moon and Mars, as well as the first private commercial mission to Venus. Rocket Lab has three launch pads at two launch sites, including two launch pads at a private orbital launch site located in New Zealand and a third launch pad in Virginia. To learn more, visit www.rocketlabusa.com.

