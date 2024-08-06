Kestra Private Wealth Services and HF3 Wealth Partners Welcome New Advisor to Independence

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kestra Private Wealth Services (Kestra PWS), a registered investment adviser subsidiary of Kestra Financial, Inc., today welcomed Rachel Eisenhart CFP®, ChFC®, AAMS™ to its community of independent financial professionals, in partnership with Alexandria, Virginia-based HF3 Wealth Partners (“HF3”), which joined the Kestra network in 2022.

Located in Old Town Alexandria, the firm is led by Founder & Managing Partner David Tovey and serves a wide range of individuals and families with various backgrounds in simplifying complex financial situations, as well as in developing comprehensive plans for clients nearing retirement. Tovey and Operations & Relationship Manager Lisa Galloway joined Kestra PWS two years ago to gain independence and the ability to chart their own course for the firm and how they work with clients.

Eisenhart brings to the firm nearly a decade of experience as a financial advisor, on top of a 10-year career supporting the Department of Defense. She joins HF3 as Managing Partner and will also be based in Alexandria. Overseeing $87 million in client assets, Eisenhart brings HF3’s total assets under management to just over $200 million.

“I’m thrilled for the opportunity to join a former colleague in an independent setting,” said Eisenhart, who worked previously with Tovey at Edward Jones. “David and I are completely aligned in terms of building out a client experience that’s focused on hospitality in a business that can sometimes feel cold or numbers driven.”

With this expansion, HF3 will be able to offer multiple points of contact for clients while better leveraging the resources that Kestra PWS offers. This will increase the firm's leverage while maintaining its boutique feel.

“We’re beyond excited to welcome Rachel to the team,” said Tovey. “The opportunity to bring aboard a partner with her background exponentially increases the experience we’re able to provide our clients – which, with the backing of Kestra PWS, already matches the level of support that a big corporate company can offer.”

“Moving to the independent world was a major decision but the support of Kestra PWS has helped smooth the transition,” added Eisenhart. “I'm impressed with the level of responsiveness and care their team took with me during onboarding and look forward to deepening our relationship in the years to come.”

“Helping our existing firms grow is one of our unique differentiators here at Kestra PWS. In the early days, just getting out and going independent was the goal for most advisors. These days it’s increasingly about growth, which is why our management team devotes considerable time and resources to assisting firms in attracting and/or adding other like-minded advisors,” said Rob Bartenstein, Senior Managing Director and CEO of Kestra PWS. “There’s no better way to help our firms strengthen their value – to clients and as an enterprise – than by helping them expand the size of their team, grow their footprint, or add complimentary skillsets and capabilities.”

About Kestra Private Wealth Services

Kestra Private Wealth Services, LLC (Kestra PWS) is a hybrid registered investment advisor (RIA) headquartered in Austin, TX and supporting independent financial professional teams across the nation. Founded by industry veterans, Kestra PWS empowers advisors to transition seamlessly from wirehouses and W-2 roles to independent businesses. The firm’s platform is composed of its independent RIA as a broker-dealer to provide financial professionals with an open-architecture platform and independence across both fee- and transaction-based business models. The firm’s comprehensive support covers every detail of transition, from office setup to compliance, freeing advisors to focus on serving clients and growing their wealth management businesses. Kestra PWS has helped more than 125 financial professionals and more than 50 single- and multi-team offices across the country find independence with their full-service support model. For more information, visit www.kestrafinancial.com/private-wealth-services.

Kestra Financial, Inc. (Kestra Financial) provides a leading independent advisor platform that empowers independent financial professionals – including traditional and hybrid RIAs – to prosper, grow, and provide superior client service. Kestra Financial offers advisors and firms personalized support, integrated business management technology, and access to a collaborative community of like-minded financial professionals, ultimately enabling their growth, success, and ability to best support their own clients.

The Kestra Financial division includes Kestra Private Wealth Services, LLC (Kestra PWS), Kestra Advisory Services, LLC (Kestra AS) and Kestra Investment Services, LLC (Kestra IS), member FINRA/SIPC. Securities offered through registered representatives of Kestra IS. Investment advisory services offered through appropriately licensed representatives of Kestra AS or Kestra PWS. Except for the referenced Kestra companies, Kestra IS, Kestra AS, or Kestra PWS are not affiliated with other entities referenced in this publication.