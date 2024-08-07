Lyse Moves to the Cloud with CSG to Enhance Mobile Customer Experience

OSLO, Norway--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lyse, one of Norway's largest energy and telecommunication companies, is a pioneer in customer-focused innovation. To wow customers and deliver effortless experiences for generations to come, Lyse chose CSG®’s (NASDAQ: CSGS) cloud-native, software-as-a-service (SaaS) platforms to modernise its mobile consumer business. This move to the cloud enables Lyse to consolidate offerings, strategically complement services and boost business growth with long-term cost-effectiveness. With a vision towards the future, Lyse is poised to raise the bar for customer experience in the Norwegian telecommunications market.

“ As the digital landscape rapidly evolves, we are committed to keeping our customers at the heart of our evolution,” said Jan-Erik Hvidsten, SVP of Technology, Lyse. “ Partnering with CSG is a pivotal step in our journey to revolutionise our service offerings and expand our reach across markets. By leveraging CSG’s advanced SaaS solutions, we are confident in our ability to scale the business as we grow and deliver unparalleled value to our mobile customers for generations to come. Together, we will make a difference.”

Lyse will accelerate its growth with agility and intelligence by leveraging CSG Ascendon, a market-leading AWS cloud-native revenue management platform, and CSG’s pre-integrated, world-class customer engagement capabilities. With CSG’s end-to-end solutions, Lyse can easily bring offerings together, adapt to the unique needs of each user in real-time and deliver customer journeys that elevate the brand experience. These improvements lead to effortless customer self-service across all touchpoints and make it easy for the consumer to recognise the value in the services they are buying.

“ Leading service providers like Lyse face an increasingly complex and competitive market,” said Daniel Kjellander, VP of Nordics at CSG. “ To thrive and be future-ready, they need comprehensive cloud solutions that streamline their operations and improve customer engagement through contextual personalisation. By making subscription payment effortless for its customers, Lyse is creating customer loyalty that leads to faster revenue. CSG is proud to be on this evolutionary journey with Lyse and provide the future-forward cloud solutions they need to elevate customer experience.”

Get the facts on CSG Ascendon’s B2C, B2B and B2B2X capabilities and hear from Forrester on why CSG Xponent is a good fit for big brands looking for industry-tailored maturity models, deep data capabilities and journey-based AI products.

About CSG

CSG empowers companies to build unforgettable experiences, making it easier for people and businesses to connect with, use and pay for the services they value most. Our customer experience, billing and payments solutions help companies of any size make money and make a difference. With our SaaS solutions, company leaders can take control of their future and tap into guidance along the way from our fiercely committed and forward-thinking CSGers around the world.

Want to be future-ready and a change-maker like the global brands that trust CSG? Visit csgi.com to learn more.

About Lyse

Lyse is a Norwegian energy and telecom company. Lyse builds, maintains and upgrades critical infrastructure and delivers broadband and entertainment services through our national Altibox partnership. Our telecom services are delivered through our national brands: Altibox, Ice and NiceMobil.