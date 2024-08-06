Integrated DNA Technologies Bolsters Synthetic Biology Portfolio with Launch of Rapid Genes and Significant Upgrades to Gene Synthesis Offerings

Integrated DNA Technologies today released rapid genes, a new offering in its synthetic biology portfolio. Available from 125 base pairs (bp) to 2000 bp, IDT’s rapid genes are ready-to-use, next generation sequencing (NGS)-verified clonal genes shipped in as little as five business days.

Integrated DNA Technologies today released rapid genes, a new offering in its synthetic biology portfolio. Available from 125 base pairs (bp) to 2000 bp, IDT’s rapid genes are ready-to-use, next generation sequencing (NGS)-verified clonal genes shipped in as little as five business days.

CORALVILLE, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To enable pharmaceutical researchers to move quickly into their high‑throughput screening experiments, global genomics solutions provider Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) today released rapid genes, a new offering in its synthetic biology portfolio. Available from 125 base pairs (bp) to 2000 bp, IDT’s rapid genes are ready-to-use, next generation sequencing (NGS)-verified clonal genes shipped in as little as five business days. Rapid genes are priced at $0.15 USD per bp and delivered in a plate format for automated workflows.

“Fast genes are in IDT’s DNA. With rapid genes, customers can expect faster turnaround times, consistent pricing and a trusted partner that can deliver a complete solution to advance their drug discovery work sooner,” said Sandy Ottensmann, VP/General Manager, Gene Writing & Editing Business Unit at IDT. “This is all enabled by the recent investment IDT has made with its synthetic biology manufacturing operations and expanded footprint, in support of the important work the pharmaceutical research community is making to drive significant innovation in the bioeconomy and accelerate the pace of genomics.”

Rapid genes are circular double-stranded DNA in a plasmid and are available to ship dry or in a resuspension buffer in 96-well or 384-well plates. In addition to rapid genes, IDT is also rolling out enhancements to its existing gene synthesis offerings, including additional standard bacterial and mammalian expression vectors, expanded yield up to 100 µg with endotoxin free option, and 100% sequence verified, error-free clones. IDT’s rapid genes and recent custom vector onboarding tool launches are the latest addition to IDT’s broad synthetic biology portfolio comprised of genes and gene fragments.

As a large-scale provider of synthetic DNA, IDT can make gene fragments between 125 bp to 3 kb, and custom genes between 25 bp to 5 kb. Genes greater than 5 kb are available through custom quoting. To place an order, request a custom quote or for more information, visit www.idtdna.com/RapidGenes.

About IDT

For more than 35 years, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. (IDT) has empowered genomics laboratories with an oligonucleotide manufacturing process unlike anyone else in the industry, featuring the most advanced synthesis, modification, purification, and quality control capabilities available. Since its founding in 1987, IDT has progressed from a leading oligo manufacturer to a genomics solutions provider supporting key application areas such as next generation sequencing, CRISPR genome editing, synthetic biology, digital PCR, and RNA interference. IDT manufactures products used by scientists researching many forms of cancer and most inherited and infectious diseases.

Seeking to fulfill its mission of accelerating the pace of genomics, IDT acquired Archer™ NGS Research Assays in December 2022. When combined with its existing solutions, the expanded portfolio helps realize the shared vision of enabling researchers to rapidly move from the lab to life-changing advances.

IDT’s infrastructure supports customers around the globe with its manufacturing headquarters situated in Coralville, Iowa, USA, with additional manufacturing sites in San Diego, California, USA; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, USA; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Leuven, Belgium; and Singapore.

IDT is proud to be part of Danaher. Danaher’s science and technology leadership puts IDT’s solutions at the forefront of the industry, so they can reach more people. Being part of Danaher means we can offer unparalleled breadth and depth of expertise and solutions to our customers.

Together with Danaher’s other businesses across Biotechnology, Diagnostics and Life Sciences, we unlock the transformative potential of cutting-edge science and technology to improve billions of lives every day.

For more information about IDT, visit www.idtdna.com and follow the company on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.

Disclaimer: RUO — For research use only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures. Unless otherwise agreed to in writing, IDT does not intend these products to be used in clinical applications and does not warrant their fitness or suitability for any clinical diagnostic use.