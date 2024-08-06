Unified State Group (USG) and Rise and Shift Announce Strategic Partnership for Advancement in Africa and the Middle East

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Unified State Group (USG) and Rise and Shift, a Turnberry Solutions Company, are thrilled to announce the formation of a strategic partnership designed to drive transformative change across Africa and the Middle East. This partnership leverages the extensive expertise of both organizations to unlock Amazon AWS as the cloud provider for billions of users, fostering digital transformation and sustainable growth in these dynamic regions. The deal was completed by key Rise and Shift leaders Chris Howe, CEO, and Alok Magan, CRO, and key USG leaders Isaac Barnes, CEO, and Tyreek Moore, COO.

This strategic partnership will focus on large-scale program management coordination, aligning technology partners, investment programs, and interdependencies to ensure efficient and cost-effective solutions. The collaboration aims to provide AWS and ecosystem consulting services to enable small and medium-sized entity mobilization across Africa. Additionally, the partnership will establish a Digital Transformation Hub to develop local skills, support community upliftment, and provide long-term managed services of core digital platforms.

In addition, this partnership will launch digital transformation consulting for integrated supply chain and manufacturing in support of green initiatives. Partnering with Powermers Smart Industries (PSI), USG and Rise and Shift will codify a catalog of standard technology and integration patterns for rapid solution delivery. The partnership will also establish marketplace and service-based recurring revenue streams using IoT data for continuous improvement, delivering on a collective goal of workforce development. Together, USG, Rise and Shift, and Amazon AWS will drive significant digital innovation and sustainable growth, positively impacting the economies and communities of Africa and the Middle East.

About Unified State Group (USG)

USG is a leading global economic development, impact investment, and strategic advisory firm dedicated to the digital, energy, and economic transformation of the continent of Africa, the acceleration of emerging markets, and the aligned participation of Fortune private and public sector organizations. Forged by over three decades of delivering extraordinary projects and impactful investments in finance, healthcare, education, mining, agriculture, sports, media and entertainment, and cloud and data infrastructure, USG is composed of industry leaders, accomplished innovators, and market makers. With unrivaled access and relationships with global private, public, and sovereign leaders, USG is uniquely positioned to drive transformative change and sustainable development worldwide. Learn more about USG at unifiedstategroup.com.

About Rise and Shift

Rise and Shift, a Turnberry Solutions Company, brings globally renowned AWS experts with deep technology know-how and broad business expertise. Its innovative approach to cloud transformation ensures rapid, high-quality impact that surpasses industry standards, empowering clients to achieve and exceed their business goals. The Rise and Shift team brings broad multi-national experience and extensive capabilities in large-scale program management and execution of digital transformation programs. Learn more about Rise and Shift at riseandshift.com.

About Turnberry Solutions

Turnberry Solutions is a business and technology consulting firm known for its excellence in strategy execution. With expertise in business excellence, digital design, platforms of innovation, and AI-driven insights, Turnberry sets the best teams, technologies, and solutions in motion to help clients shape the future and reach their biggest goals. Learn more about Turnberry Solutions at turnberrysolutions.com.

For more information, please contact PR@turnberrysolutions.com.