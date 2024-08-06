Entravision and NFL Celebrate a Decade of Partnership with Expanded 3-Year Deal

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Entravision is proud to announce the renewal of its longstanding partnership with the National Football League (NFL) through a new three-year radio and audio streaming deal. This extension marks a significant milestone, celebrating a decade of collaboration between the two organizations and securing the partnership through the 2026-2027 NFL season.

This expanded partnership aims to deepen engagement and foster greater affinity for the sport among Latino communities across the U.S., where 71% identify as being fans of the NFL, the largest Latino fan base of any U.S. sports league. The collaboration will continue strengthening efforts to deliver culturally relevant and high-quality sports content that resonates with Latino fans.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the NFL and celebrate this significant ten-year milestone," said Jeffery Liberman, President and Chief Operating Officer at Entravision. "This renewed agreement underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality, culturally relevant sports content to our audiences. The NFL has been an outstanding partner, and we look forward to further strengthening our collaboration over the next three years."

This season, Entravision's prime coverage expands to 54 games and will kick off on Thursday, September 5th, with the Baltimore Ravens facing the two-time defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs. Game coverage will continue throughout the 18-week NFL season, including Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football games, plus the first-ever international game in Brazil. In addition, Entravision will provide endzone to endzone postseason coverage broadcasting every NFL Playoff game, the AFC and NFC Championships, and Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans on February 9, 2025. All games will air on Entravision’s O&O radio stations plus affiliate partner stations, such as TUDN (TelevisaUnivision) and Latino Media Network.

Entravision’s game day broadcasts will include a pre-game show, live game broadcasts, and post-game analysis. Sunday broadcasts will commence with a 30-minute signature analysis pregame show, Pase Completo, featuring veteran multi-sport announcer, Ricardo Celis and game analyst, Tony Nuñez. The Pase Completo program will also be streamed on Facebook Live, extending its reach to digital audiences.

Additionally, the partnership now includes a streaming offering via Entravision's ElBoton.com & mobile app, ensuring fans have multiple ways to engage with their favorite games.

"We are excited to renew our partnership with Entravision, a valued partner that has played a crucial role in connecting with our Latino fans," said Jackie Chang, NFL Director of Media Strategy and Business Development. "Entravision's dedication to delivering exceptional coverage and engaging content has been instrumental in growing our Latino fan base over the past decade. We look forward to continuing this successful collaboration and providing our fans with unparalleled access to the NFL."

