Daiichi Sankyo and Merck Enter into Global Development and Commercialization Agreement for MK-6070

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. & RAHWAY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Daiichi Sankyo (TSE: 4568) and Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, have expanded their existing global co-development and co-commercialization agreement for three investigational DXd antibody drug conjugates to include Merck’s MK-6070, an investigational delta-like ligand 3 (DLL3) targeting T-cell engager. The companies will jointly develop and commercialize MK-6070 worldwide, except in Japan where Merck will maintain exclusive rights. Merck will be solely responsible for manufacturing and supply for MK-6070.

MK-6070 is a T-cell engager targeting DLL3, an inhibitory canonical Notch ligand that is expressed at high levels in small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and neuroendocrine tumors, currently being evaluated in a phase 1/2 clinical trial. The companies are planning to evaluate MK-6070 in combination with ifinatamab deruxtecan (I-DXd) in certain patients with SCLC, as well as other potential combinations. Merck obtained MK-6070 through its acquisition of Harpoon Therapeutics.

“ Expanding our oncology pipeline with a DLL3 T-cell engager further supports Daiichi Sankyo’s strategy to create new standards of care for patients with cancer worldwide,” said Ken Takeshita, MD, Global Head, R&D, Daiichi Sankyo. “ We look forward to continuing our relationship with Merck with the addition of MK-6070 as it provides potential synergies with our established antibody drug conjugate collaboration, particularly ifinatamab deruxtecan, and demonstrates our shared commitment to advancing new medicines for patients.”

“ Small cell lung cancer is an aggressive, fast-growing form of lung cancer and new treatment approaches are urgently needed,” said Dean Y. Li, MD, PhD, President, Merck Research Laboratories. “ We are pleased to build upon our collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo and look forward to evaluating the combination of MK-6070 and ifinatamab deruxtecan as a novel two-pronged approach targeting the underlying biology of small cell lung cancer along with other forms of cancer.”

Financial Highlights

Under the terms of the agreement, Merck will receive an upfront cash payment of $170 million and has also satisfied a contingent quid obligation from the original collaboration agreement. The companies will share R&D and commercialization expenses as well as profits worldwide, except for Japan where Merck retains exclusive rights and Daiichi Sankyo receives a royalty based on sales. R&D expenses related to MK-6070 in combination with ifinatamab deruxtecan will be shared in a manner consistent with the original agreement for ifinatamab deruxtecan. Merck will generally record sales for MK-6070 worldwide.

About DLL3

Delta-like ligand 3 (DLL3), a Notch inhibitory ligand, is highly expressed on SCLC and other neuroendocrine tumors such as melanoma, small cell bladder cancer and metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer and is minimally expressed in normal tissues.1 DLL3 is a promising therapeutic target where multiple treatment approaches are being explored.1, 2

About MK-6070

MK-6070 is an investigational DLL3 directed tri-specific T-cell engager currently being evaluated in a phase 1/2 clinical trial as a monotherapy in certain patients with advanced cancers associated with expression of DLL3 and in combination with atezolizumab in certain patients with SCLC. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Orphan Drug Designation to MK-6070 for the treatment of SCLC in March 2022.

About the Daiichi Sankyo and Merck Collaboration

Daiichi Sankyo and Merck (known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada) entered into a global collaboration in October 2023 to jointly develop and commercialize patritumab deruxtecan (HER3-DXd), ifinatamab deruxtecan (I-DXd) and raludotatug deruxtecan (R-DXd), except in Japan where Daiichi Sankyo will maintain exclusive rights. Daiichi Sankyo is solely responsible for manufacturing and supply.

About Daiichi Sankyo

Daiichi Sankyo is an innovative global healthcare company contributing to the sustainable development of society that discovers, develops and delivers new standards of care to enrich the quality of life around the world. With more than 120 years of experience, Daiichi Sankyo leverages its world-class science and technology to create new modalities and innovative medicines for people with cancer, cardiovascular and other diseases with high unmet medical needs. For more information, please visit www.daiichisankyo.com.

Merck’s Focus on Cancer

Every day, we follow the science as we work to discover innovations that can help patients, no matter what stage of cancer they have. As a leading oncology company, we are pursuing research where scientific opportunity and medical need converge, underpinned by our diverse pipeline of more than 25 novel mechanisms. With one of the largest clinical development programs across more than 30 tumor types, we strive to advance breakthrough science that will shape the future of oncology. By addressing barriers to clinical trial participation, screening and treatment, we work with urgency to reduce disparities and help ensure patients have access to high-quality cancer care. Our unwavering commitment is what will bring us closer to our goal of bringing life to more patients with cancer. For more information, visit https://www.merck.com/research/oncology/.

About Merck

At Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, we are unified around our purpose: We use the power of leading-edge science to save and improve lives around the world. For more than 130 years, we have brought hope to humanity through the development of important medicines and vaccines. We aspire to be the premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical company in the world – and today, we are at the forefront of research to deliver innovative health solutions that advance the prevention and treatment of diseases in people and animals. We foster a diverse and inclusive global workforce and operate responsibly every day to enable a safe, sustainable and healthy future for all people and communities. For more information, visit www.merck.com and connect with us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

