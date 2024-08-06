Ringover and Prodoscore Team Up: New Partnership Delivers Workforce Insights for Staffing Firms

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prodoscore, a leader in employee visibility and productivity intelligence software, announced today a strategic partnership with Ringover, a top provider of cloud-based engagement and enablement solutions for staffing teams. This collaboration represents the two companies’ shared mission of reimagining how staffing firms operate and achieve success.

With the robust integration, Prodoscore and Ringover customers now have the ability to visualize how employees utilize and interact with the Ringover platform, empowering staffing teams to visualize recruiter effectiveness and communication seamlessly.

Benefits of the powerful integration include:

Track Ringover app usage

Understand communication habits

Optimize workflow efficiency and technology adoption

Measure response teams

Gain access to important conversations

Uncover potential training gaps

Visualize how communication patterns impact performance

Improve employee engagement

Make data-driven decisions

“We're thrilled to partner with Ringover to deliver an unprecedented level of workforce intelligence to the staffing industry. By integrating Prodoscore's advanced analytics with Ringover's powerful communication platform, we're empowering staffing firms to optimize their operations, improve productivity, and ultimately drive results,” said Sam Naficy, CEO of Prodoscore.

"We are excited to introduce our advanced staffing communications solution to the Prodoscore ecosystem," announced Renaud Charvet, CEO of Ringover Inc. "Our innovative platform integrates seamlessly with Prodoscore, offering features such as voice calling, text messaging, call coaching, WhatsApp integration, AI-generated transcriptions, and detailed call summaries and analysis. This partnership is designed to enhance the candidate and client experience for Prodoscore users."

By combining Prodoscore's data-driven insights with Ringover's robust communication platform, staffing firms are enabled to make better informed decisions, optimize team performance, and achieve unprecedented levels of success. The Ringover and Prodoscore integration is available now for all Ringover clients. To learn more, please visit this link.

About Ringover

Ringover is paving the way into a new era for all of your conversations with your candidates and clients by giving your Recruiters the ability to offer each individual a high-quality, fully personalized experience. The key: seamless, AI-enabled communications, a user-friendly interface and a quality-of-service you can count on. Ringover empowers recruiters with video, chat, conversational AI, social media and analytics, 100% cloud and has been adopted by 13,000 customers. Learn more at ringover.com.

About Prodoscore

Prodoscore is an AI-powered and employee-centric workforce intelligence platform dedicated to making teams more successful. By providing clarity on what employees need to do to maintain optimal productivity, without feeling pressured by meaningless metrics, Prodoscore empowers people, streamlines processes, identifies opportunities for workforce optimization, and ensures better-informed decision-making.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, Prodoscore is backed by PSG Equity. Learn more at prodoscore.com.