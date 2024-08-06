J.P. Morgan Payments and PopID to Expand Biometric Offerings

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--J.P. Morgan Payments today announced an expanded relationship with PopID to deploy in-store biometric payments to pilot merchants across the United States.

The pay-by-face biometric payment solution allows shoppers to complete transactions more seamlessly, removing the need for customers to pull out their phones or credit cards. Biometric loyalty program check-in and payment provides a swift ordering and checkout experience for merchants and customers alike. PopID research has shown the platform decreases ordering and check out times by up to 90 seconds per transaction and can increase ticket size by 4 percent.

“This is a giant step forward in helping our clients reimagine the entire retail experience for their customers and bringing best-in-class biometrics payments solutions to the market,” said Jean-Marc Thienpont, Managing Director, Omnichannel & Biometric Solutions at J.P. Morgan Payments. “We offer something that is hard to match - the stability, scale and trust of a world-class bank combined with the technology and agility of a fintech.”

Clients will also benefit from the expanded collaboration between J.P. Morgan Payments and PopID. Whataburger, which already accepts biometric payments through PopID’s solution, plans to extend biometric payments with payments processing powered by J.P. Morgan Payments.

“We are excited to continue to embrace biometric payments to help us revolutionize the way our customers purchase their favorite food reliably and securely,” said Jerry Phillips, VP of Technology, Whataburger. “At Whataburger, we believe in innovation, and this marks a significant step forward in enhancing our overall dining experience. This new offering allows us to provide a faster, safer and seamless checkout process for our valued guests, backed by the stability of an established financial institution.”

Whataburger has already seen a positive impact with faster checkout times and increased loyalty engagement at the counter and on self-ordering kiosks. After registering for biometric loyalty and payment in the Whataburger mobile app, guests no longer need to pull out their mobile phones and scan the QR code to check into the loyalty program or further authenticate payment, which is done through a biometric scan.

How it works:

The J.P. Morgan Payments biometric checkout solution is powered by PopID, which uses enhanced facial identification technology to create a secure, reliable and convenient method for customer identification and payment authentication. During enrollment, the customer takes a photo of their face that is converted into a template, encrypted and securely stored in the PopID cloud. When a purchase is initiated, the template of the transaction is matched against the template stored in the cloud and informs the result of the match to the merchant. As a merchant-agnostic solution, customers can utilize their facial biometrics at any participating pilot merchant once they enroll. The solution is consent-driven and customers can opt-in and out of the program at any time at their discretion.

“We are thrilled to continue working with J.P. Morgan Payments to deliver enhanced biometric check in and payment solutions to merchants,” said John Miller, CEO at PopID. “We’ve seen a remarkable increase in speed and a rise in customer loyalty when biometric technology is available. Allowing people the freedom to authenticate loyalty and pay how they want, while leveling up security, is critical to today’s consumer.”

South Florida Motorsports (SFM), the organizers of the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX, was the first client to use J.P. Morgan Payments’ biometric payments solution, which debuted in retail stores at the Miami International Autodrome during the 2024 race May 3-5, 2024. Previously, FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX completed a successful biometric payments proof of concept in 2023, with 100 percent of the transactions authenticated and processed successfully in under a second.

Offering end-to-end payment processing and comprehensive security and fraud protection from one of the world’s most trusted banks, J.P. Morgan Payments provides fintech with foundation to help organizations grow, diversify and thrive.

J.P. Morgan Payments combines treasury services, trade & working capital, card and merchant services capabilities to help clients pay customers or employees, in different currencies, around the world. It processes nearly $10 trillion payments daily, operating in over 160 countries and over 120 currencies, and is #1 in USD payments volume. In 2023, J.P. Morgan Payments reported $18.3 billion in revenue across the firm, up from approximately $14 billion in 2022, representing a 31 percent increase, excluding the impact of equity investments.

About J.P. Morgan’s Corporate & Investment Bank

J.P. Morgan’s Corporate & Investment Bank is a global leader across banking, markets and securities services. The world’s most important corporations, governments and institutions entrust us with their business in more than 100 countries. With $34.0 trillion of assets under custody and $665.9 billion in deposits, the Corporate & Investment Bank provides strategic advice, raises capital, manages risk and extends liquidity in markets around the world. Further information about J.P. Morgan is available at www.jpmorgan.com.

About PopID

PopID, a majority owned subsidiary of Cali Group, aims to be the universal gateway for verifying an individual’s identity based on face for applications such as loyalty and payment. Through PopID’s merchant solutions, consumers can use biometric checkout at more than 380 locations of quick serve restaurants and retailers across the United States. To view locations where its solutions are used, click here.

About Whataburger

Whataburger serves up Goodness 24/7. Our original recipes are made to order, just like you like it, and we pride ourselves on extraordinary hospitality and meaningful connections in our communities. That’s what’s led fans to Whataburger since Harmon Dobson served our first customer in 1950. Headquartered in San Antonio, we’ve stayed close to our roots while building sales of more than $3 billion annually across our 16-state footprint and over 1,000 restaurants. Even with our exceptional menu, we know that people make the difference at Whataburger. That’s why we’re among QSR Magazine's Best Brands to Work For in 2023 and consistently win culture excellence awards, including Top Workplaces 2023. Want to become part of our orange spirit? Apply to become a Family Member (what we call our employees) at whataburger.com/careers. Just hungry for a great meal? Download our app on ios or android to order ahead. Shop Whataburger branded merchandise and selected sauces including our famous Fancy and Spicy Ketchup at WhataStore.com and find Whataburger original-recipe products in grocery stores. See our press kit for a list of locations, fun facts, milestones and other company information.