Wiland, Inc. Partners With OneMagnify to Advance Marketing and Advertising Capabilities

NIWOT, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wiland, Inc. announced today that it has partnered with OneMagnify to advance its marketing and advertising capabilities. OneMagnify, a leading customer experience and digital transformation solutions provider, will accelerate and execute Wiland’s brand marketing, social media, and demand generation programs. Wiland will retain a small number of employees within their internal marketing team to oversee the OneMagnify relationship and to execute functions related to sales enablement and trade shows.

“As we continue to evolve and reinvent Wiland, partnering with companies like OneMagnify allows us to broaden capabilities, accelerate our strategy, and increase the speed at which we can act while gaining efficiencies in our operating structure,” said Mike Gingell, CEO of Wiland.

“We are thrilled to partner with Wiland, a leading provider of consumer spending data and AI-driven predictive marketing,” said Mark Petroff, CEO of OneMagnify. “Wiland has long been recognized for helping well-known brands and nonprofits reach targeted audiences to increase engagement, revenue, and donations. We look forward to helping them create customer experiences that drive scale, unlock growth opportunities, and deliver maximum value for the Wiland brand.”

About Wiland, Inc.

Wiland, Inc. is the marketing data and audiences company that leading brands and nonprofit organizations trust to help them develop and maintain more customer and donor relationships that produce higher revenue, less advertising waste, and more profit. Wiland’s data and audience products are informed by the largest set of detailed, individual-level spending signals ever assembled. Wiland’s AI-enabled response prediction platform analyzes this vast information to deliver powerful insights and solutions that benefit clients by enabling more profitable marketing at scale across all addressable channels. Beyond fueling the success of thousands of organizations, the company serves as an industry innovator of targeted marketing solutions that have their foundation in consumer data ethics and privacy protection. Learn more at www.wiland.com.

About OneMagnify

OneMagnify helps the world’s leading brands create optimal customer experiences through digital transformation, driving personalization at scale through data-driven, AI-enhanced, and technology-enabled marketing solutions. With more than 50 years of creative brand-building experience and deep industry vertical expertise, OneMagnify excels at magnifying brands across digital channels, offering measurable results, and setting our clients apart from competitors. With more than 700 marketing, creative, technology, analytics, and AI experts, OneMagnify executes digital activation strategies with best-in-class technology platforms and co-innovation. Founded in 1967, OneMagnify is headquartered in Detroit with offices in Ann Arbor, Mich.; Louisville, Ky.; Wilmington, Del.; Charlotte, N.C.; Cologne, Germany; and Chennai, India. For more information, visit OneMagnify.com.