FPT Software and IdeatoLife Join Forces to Transform Software Development Lifecycle

HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global IT services provider FPT Software and the emerging software company IdeatoLife recently entered a strategic partnership to promote Onex Studio, a hyperautomation and AI-enhanced software development platform. The collaboration will support FPT Software’s vision of accelerating digital transformation for its clients worldwide, with initial focuses on the fintech and e-commerce sectors.

The partnership will initially integrate Onex Studio into FPT Software’s service offerings and potential projects, focusing on advanced technologies such as hyperautomation and intelligent automation to provide enterprises with optimal developer productivity and software development lifecycles. Leveraging FPT Software's extensive global presence and expertise, both sides also plan to expand the adoption of Onex Studio to a broader range of audiences across the Middle East and globally, especially those in the fintech, DeepTech, and e-commerce sectors.

Onex Studio is the latest addition to IdeatoLife's suite of solutions, bringing an intuitive and seamless product-building environment to deliver high-quality applications faster and more efficiently. The platform offers a range of powerful features and tools, including simplified project creation, AI-powered project standardization, streamlined data modelling, code reusability, and one-click deployment through serverless microservices, containers, and Kubernetes. This set of functions allows developers to focus on innovation while Onex handles infrastructure and deployment with high consistency, security, and scalability.

“Having delivered thousands of digital transformation projects, we see hyperautomation among the key enablers for streamlined end-to-end processes, operational excellence, and security. The integration of Onex Studio into our offerings is among our continued efforts to drive disruptive transformation for our clients worldwide with enhanced confidence, velocity, and agility,” said Frank Bignone, FPT Software VP and Director of Digital Transformation.

With over 20 years of experience and a track record of successful ongoing partnerships with global tech giants such as Microsoft, SAP, Google Cloud, and Amazon Web Services (AWS), FPT Software has established itself as a trusted partner in digital transformation. Notably, its suite of Hyperautomation full-service support and end-to-end solutions paves an accessible and cost-effective path for organizations to achieve outstanding growth with secure and effective automation across their operations. The IT firm’s hyperautomation solution has been consistently recognized in industry research studies by leading research and advisory firms like Gartner, Forrester, and IDC, as well as in industrial awards such as Globee® Awards for Technology.

About FPT Software

FPT Software, a subsidiary of FPT Corporation, is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, with $1 billion in revenue (2023) and over 30,000 employees in 30 countries.

The company champions complex business opportunities and challenges with its world-class services in Advanced Analytics, AI, Digital Platforms, Cloud, Hyperautomation, IoT, Low-code, and so on. It has partnered with over 1,100 clients worldwide, nearly 100 of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in Aviation, Automotive, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Healthcare, Logistics, Manufacturing, Utilities, and more. For more information, please visit https://fptsoftware.com/

About Onex by IdeatoLife

Onex is a hyper-automation platform developed by IdeatoLife, an AI-venture and service lab based in Dubai. IdeatoLife specializes in custom software development with a focus on generative AI, catering to the burgeoning technology demands of the MENAT region. With a track record of delivering cutting-edge technologies, IdeatoLife has established itself as a key player in the tech industry.

IdeatoLife’s clients range from startups seeking rapid innovation to large enterprises aiming to optimize and scale operations through automation and AI-driven solutions. IdeatoLife is committed to staying at the forefront of technological innovation. Continuously exploring emerging technologies and methodologies, emphasizing generative AI to create intelligent, adaptive solutions that drive efficiency and growth for clients. Positioned in Dubai, IdeatoLife is ideally situated to meet the growing technology needs of the MENAT region, cementing itself as a trusted partner for businesses seeking to leverage hyper-automation and AI.