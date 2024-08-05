Healthfirst and the Coalition of Asian-American Independent Practice Association (CAIPA) Celebrate the Success of Their Culturally Competent Education Campaign, Providing New Yorkers with Access to Healthcare Coverage

“In addition to language and cultural barriers, the Asian community faces many challenges including some of the highest poverty rates in New York City,” said New York State Assemblymember Grace Lee. “Thank you to Healthfirst and CAIPA who are lockstep in the community providing access to quality care. I’d like to thank them both for their commitment to the community. Congratulations on the incredible partnership” (Photo: Business Wire)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Healthfirst, one of New York’s largest not-for-profit health insurance companies, and the Coalition of Asian-American Independent Practice Association (CAIPA) gathered with community and elected leaders to celebrate the success of their recertification awareness campaign, which allowed 92% of Healthfirst members to maintain continuous access to their healthcare coverage. By comparison, New York State’s average recertification rate across all health insurance plans was 82%.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, New Yorkers had to recertify their eligibility for coverage programs like Medicaid and the Essential Plan annually. Because the federal government paused recertifications for the duration of the pandemic, New Yorkers automatically maintained their healthcare coverage throughout that period. The recertification requirement was reinstated when the public health emergency ended in March 2023. New Yorkers who didn’t take steps to recertify their eligibility risked losing coverage. With the needs of members and patients in mind, Healthfirst and CAIPA joined forces to execute a comprehensive outreach campaign to ensure that the individuals they jointly serve could continue to access their benefits and the quality care they had come to depend upon.

“As a hyperlocal health plan serving close to two million New Yorkers, we understood that culturally competent education on the recertification process would make all the difference in whether someone loses or maintains access to their Medicaid coverage,” said Errol Pierre, Senior Vice President of State Programs at Healthfirst. "Together with CAIPA, we successfully deployed a campaign that not only educated our members but kept our commitment to improving health equity top of mind.”

The campaign’s objective was twofold: (1) support retention by creating awareness of impending change and (2) educate members on the importance of continuous coverage. CAIPA physicians played a critical role as they continued to be the main interface providing care to Healthfirst members.

“Healthfirst and CAIPA are like-minded organizations because we share a commitment to culturally competent care,” said Dr. George C.K. Liu, President and CEO, CAIPA. “We are thrilled with the results of our collaborative efforts and happy to know that through our relationship, more New Yorkers are able to avoid a lapse in their healthcare coverage.”

On Tuesday July 30 Healthfirst and CAIPA hosted the ceremony at the Healthfirst Community Office in Chinatown located at 28 E. Broadway and celebrated the success of the campaign and the remarkable percentage of Healthfirst members who kept their health coverage. In attendance were employees, community members, and elected officials including New York State Assemblymember Grace Lee and New York City Councilmember Christopher Marte.

About Healthfirst

Healthfirst, one of New York’s largest not-for-profit health insurance companies, has earned the trust of close to two million members by ensuring access to affordable and high-quality healthcare. Sponsored by downstate New York’s leading hospital systems, Healthfirst’s unique advantage is rooted in its mission to put members first by partnering closely with its broad network of providers on shared goals. Healthfirst is also a pioneer of the value-based care model, now recognized as a national best practice. For more than 30 years, Healthfirst has worked with its network of hospital systems, community providers, and partners to improve health outcomes and advance health equity through better access to care—especially in underserved communities adversely impacted by disease, health disparities, and socioeconomic barriers to optimal health. Healthfirst has built its reputation in the community for top-quality products and services New Yorkers can depend on. It offers market-leading products to fit every life stage, including Medicaid plans, Medicare Advantage plans, Long-Term Care plans, Qualified Health plans, and Essential Plans. Healthfirst serves members in New York City and on Long Island, as well as in Westchester, Rockland, Sullivan, and Orange counties. For more information on Healthfirst, please visit healthfirst.org.