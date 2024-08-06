Tech Mahindra and Horizon3.ai Partner to Enhance AI-based Cyber Resilience for Global Customers

PUNE, India & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, announced a strategic partnership with Horizon3.ai, a leader in autonomous security to elevate the cybersecurity landscape. The partnership will integrate Horizon3.ai's cutting-edge NodeZero™ platform, delivering integrated threat detection, AI-powered pentesting, and Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) insights, with Tech Mahindra's comprehensive suite of cybersecurity services.

Tech Mahindra will leverage Horizon3.ai’s NodeZero™ autonomous penetration testing platform to empower its customers to uncover exploitable vulnerabilities and validate security measures across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid network infrastructures. The partnership will combine Tech Mahindra and Horizon3.ai’s cybersecurity domain expertise and global reach to drive innovation, excellence, and proactive defense. It will provide customers with the tools and expertise needed to safeguard their digital assets.

Kunal Purohit, President – Next Gen Services, Tech Mahindra, said, “In a rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape, traditional security assessments often fail to identify exploitable vulnerabilities. Our partnership with Horizon3.ai underscores our commitment to providing the best security solutions, enabling our customers to secure their business operations. Together, we aim to provide comprehensive security management services that empower customers to scale at speed, leveraging next-gen penetration testing capabilities.”

Tech Mahindra will offer customers real-time vulnerability assessments, enabling prompt identification and remediation of vulnerabilities. The real-world attack testing capability will simulate cyber attackers' tactics to assess security resilience. Additionally, customers will benefit from comprehensive reporting that prioritizes risks and provides actionable remediation recommendations. The enhanced compliance and cost-effective capabilities will ensure organizations meet regulatory standards and access scalable, advanced penetration testing.

Snehal Antani, CEO, Horizon3.ai, said, “We are excited to partner with Tech Mahindra, a recognized leader in managed security services. This partnership enables us to extend the reach of NodeZero, providing more organizations with the ability to proactively identify and remediate exploitable vulnerabilities, while also strategically deploying deception and threat detection based on pentest results. And more importantly, enabling CIOs and CISOs to understand their security posture over time. Together, we are setting a new standard for security excellence worldwide.”

The partnership with Horizon3.ai aligns with Tech Mahindra’s mission to enhance its offerings and provide customers with an unprecedented level of security assurance. Tech Mahindra has earned a reputation as a leading cybersecurity partner by delivering technology implementations, managed security and risk services, and compliance solutions to organizations worldwide. Their comprehensive approach ensures overall cyber resilience and provides cutting-edge proactive protection, detection, and remediation across diverse security domains.

About Horizon3.ai

The NodeZero™ platform empowers organizations to continuously find, fix, and verify exploitable attack surfaces. It is the flagship product of Horizon3.ai, founded in 2019 by former industry and U.S. National Security veterans. Our mission is to help organizations see their networks through the eyes of the attacker and proactively fix problems that truly matter, improve the effectiveness of their security initiatives, and ensure that they are prepared to respond to real cyberattacks. For more information on Horizon3.ai, please contact press@horizon3.ai or visit https://www.horizon3.ai/.

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM) offers technology consulting and digital solutions to global enterprises across industries, enabling transformative scale at unparalleled speed. With 147,000+ professionals across 90+ countries helping 1100+ clients, TechM provides a full spectrum of services including consulting, information technology, enterprise applications, business process services, engineering services, network services, customer experience & design, AI & analytics, and cloud & infrastructure services. It is the first Indian company in the world to have been awarded the Sustainable Markets Initiative’s Terra Carta Seal, in recognition of actively leading the charge to create a climate and nature-positive future. Tech Mahindra is part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945, one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies. For more information on how TechM can partner with you to meet your scale at speed imperatives, please visit https://www.techmahindra.com/

