Talkspace Announces New In-Network Agreement with Humana Military (TRICARE East)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Talkspace (NASDAQ: TALK), a leading online behavioral health company, is now available to Humana Military (TRICARE East) recipients as an in-network benefit. Eligible members, including their partners and teen dependents (13+), can now receive therapy from a licensed clinician or psychiatric services (18+) from a Board-certified psychiatrist or psychiatric nurse practitioner–all virtually and privately.

As active-duty military service members continue to be deployed, it’s vitally important that they feel supported to seek mental health treatment affordably, privately, and conveniently. Depression affects 23% of active-duty service members, with rates of suicide increasing by more than 40% in recent years.

“Ensuring robust mental health services for active-duty personnel and their dependents is more than just a duty. It’s about fortifying the very individuals who stand on the front lines so they can face the challenges of today with resilience, and support for tomorrow,” said Erin Boyd, Talkspace’s Chief Growth Officer.

“By making our licensed mental health providers available through TRICARE East, we are removing barriers such as cost and geographical constraints that may have historically prevented military families from accessing care. This partnership brings us one step closer to fulfilling our mission of making mental health care accessible and affordable for everyone, especially those who serve, or have served, our country.”

More than six million Humana Military members will have access to high-quality mental health services, expanding Talkspace’s roster of leading in-network payers, including Medicare.

Talkspace offers licensed therapists across all 50 states and provides Humana Military members with the ability to choose between, or seamlessly combine, live and asynchronous (e.g. texting) messaging therapy modalities, including teen and couples therapy, allowing users the flexibility to meet the unique needs of their busy lives, lowering the barrier to care, and maximizing engagement.

Humana Military (TRICARE East) active-duty and retired military members, including their dependents 13+, can register for individual or couples1 therapy at Talkspace.com/humanamilitary. In addition to therapy, the Humana Military plan includes coverage of psychiatry and medication support (18+ only), administered by live video sessions. Copays vary by plan.

About Talkspace

Talkspace (NASDAQ: TALK) is a leading virtual behavioral healthcare provider committed to helping people lead healthier, happier lives through access to high-quality mental healthcare. At Talkspace, we believe that mental healthcare is core to overall health and should be available to everyone.

Talkspace pioneered the ability to text with a licensed therapist from anywhere and now offers a comprehensive suite of mental health services, including therapy for individuals, teens, and couples, as well as psychiatric treatment and medication management (18+). With Talkspace’s core therapy offerings, members are matched with one of thousands of licensed therapists within days and can engage in live video, audio, or chat sessions, and/or unlimited asynchronous text messaging sessions.

All care offered at Talkspace is delivered through an easy-to-use, fully-encrypted web and mobile platform that meets HIPAA, federal, and state regulatory requirements. More than 140 million Americans have access to Talkspace through their health insurance plans, employee assistance programs, our partnerships with leading healthcare companies, or as a free benefit through their employer, school, or government agency.

1 Subject to availability by state