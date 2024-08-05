 Viamedia Secures Exclusive Programmatic Ad Sales Partnership With News of the World

LEXINGTON, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viamedia, the largest independent advertising rep firm in the U.S., today announced a groundbreaking partnership with global news streaming service, News of the World. Under this agreement, Viamedia will serve as the exclusive programmatic ad sales rep firm for News of the World. This strategic partnership further solidifies Viamedia’s leadership in the streaming industry.

Viamedia will revolutionize inventory management for News of the World by deploying its state-of-the-art programmatic technologies. This strategic initiative builds on the successful launch with Willow by Cricbuzz, and enables Viamedia to deliver advertising opportunities through contemporary, automated channels, moving beyond conventional direct sales. Adopting these advanced programmatic techniques is expected to dramatically improve the precision, efficiency, and revenue generation of News of the World’s programmatic ad sales, establishing a new benchmark in the industry. News of the World can anticipate improved targeting capabilities, broader reach, and enhanced return on investment from their ad campaigns.

“Securing exclusive programmatic ad rights for News of the World represents a significant step forward for Viamedia in the streaming media landscape,” said David Solomon, CEO of Viamedia. “Our extensive expertise in ad sales propels us to the forefront of digital advertising innovation, ensuring unmatched success for our partners. By leveraging programmatic technology, we are enhancing the accuracy and reach of advertising campaigns and unlocking new revenue opportunities, driving industry-wide innovation and expanding our influence in the programmatic streaming sector.”

About Viamedia

Viamedia is the nation’s largest independent champion for video service providers’ advertising needs. The company places over 1 million ads daily in more than 130 zones in 28 states across 60+ markets nationwide, aggregating all types of TV audiences and providing a single point of sale to more than 6,000 local, regional, and national advertisers. It provides a comprehensive portfolio of audience and impression-based local video cross-media advertising solutions that bridge the gap between linear TV and digital programmatic advertising.

Viamedia’s patented, cloud based QTT® platform utilizes a proprietary technology stack and is designed to enable ad campaigns to be more efficient and easier to execute, by utilizing rich data to deliver targeted, dynamic ads to consumers via linear television.

Viamedia offers a complementary suite of impression-based digital products for streaming, mobile, display, email, search, social and more. Headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky, the company’s success is built on its people, processes and proprietary software.

For more information, please visit https://viamediatv.com.

About News of the World

News of the World (NOW TV) is a news TV streaming service that collects news from all four corners of the world to provide its audience with global daily news. No editorial, no commentary, just pure news, and that is why we say, ‘You’ll be the judge.’ We present the view and news from four corners on Top of the News, Entertainment, Sports, Finance, Economy, Science, Social Life, Travel, and more.