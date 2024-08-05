Ancora Training® with Ancora High School® and Miller-Motte® College Partner with Women In Trucking to Advance Career Training and Educational Opportunities

ARLINGTON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ancora Training has announced a significant partnership with the Women In Trucking (WIT) organization as a Member Approved Provider (MAP). This new collaboration, which took effect in March of this year, positions Ancora Training to provide career training and continuing education programs specifically tailored to WIT members and their immediate families.

As a WIT MAP, Ancora Training has facilitated a relationship with Women in Trucking to offer learning opportunities for its members through Miller-Motte College and Ancora High School. WIT members have the opportunity to enroll in Ancora High School for up to 65% off the activation fee and tuition rate, or any online programs Miller-Motte College offers at a 50% reduced tuition rate. This initiative shows our commitment to supporting both women and their family members’ professional growth and development beyond the trucking industry.

Since 1916, Miller-Motte College has been committed to empowering future generations through education. Miller-Motte College offers a variety of programs to prepare students for exciting and meaningful careers after graduation. For detailed information about the online programs available through Miller-Motte College and to take advantage of the unique 50% reduced tuition rate benefit, please visit https://wit.miller-motte.edu/.

Ancora High School (AHS) exists to assist individuals by providing the highest quality digital learning and its goal is to provide the best online adult high school in the country. More information about AHS can be found here: https://www.ancorahigh.com/ and WIT members can receive their discount by enrolling through a unique QR code. They can call 866-493-7411 for full details.

Ancora Training is also honored to have been nominated by Women In Trucking once again as one of the Top Companies for Women to Work For in Transportation. This esteemed recognition reflects our unwavering dedication to fostering a supportive and inclusive workplace for women.

“We are so pleased to share that, for the third year in a row, Ancora Training has been nominated as one of the Top Companies for Women to Work For in Transportation. Because we live this philosophy daily at Ancora, with women in leadership positions throughout our organization, from instructors to senior executives and everything in between, we are very proud to be considered again for this recognition,” said Natalie Williams, Vice President of Ancora Training.

About Ancora®

Ancora is a leading workforce solutions provider addressing America’s labor gaps through innovative and technology-driven educational programs. Ancora operates in four divisions: Ancora Academy™, Ancora High School®, Ancora Education®, and Ancora Training®. Ancora Academy offers online courses for personal or professional development to individual learners. Ancora High School, accredited by Cognia®, provides adult learners the opportunity to complete a high school diploma in a highly flexible, self-paced, completely online format. Ancora Education offers technical education training programs specializing in healthcare, IT, business, and skilled trades through five private, post-secondary school brands with 22 campus locations across the nation. Schools include: Arizona Automotive Institute® (AAI), Berks Technical Institute® (BTI), McCann® School of Business & Technology, Miller-Motte® College (MMC) and South Texas Vocational Technical Institute™ (STVT). Ancora Training offers workforce solutions, such as CDL and other customizable training solutions, for corporate, community college, and government agency partners. Learn more at www.ancora.com.

About Miller-Motte®

Miller-Motte’s mission to inspire and empower individuals through education and skill development is achieved through our two organizations: Miller-Motte College (MMC) and Miller-Motte Driving Institute (MMDI). MMC offers campus locations in GA, NC, OK, and TN (programs vary by location) and fully online learning nationwide for those seeking Associate of Applied Science and Bachelor of Science degree programs, in Business, Healthcare, Technology, Education, and Skilled Trades categories. MMDI, launched in 2024 in SC, is dedicated exclusively to commercial driver training. Miller-Motte graduates have access to career services and financial aid is available for those who qualify. Learn more at www.miller-motte.edu.

About Ancora High School®

Ancora High School launched in 2022 to provide adult learners the opportunity to complete a high school diploma in a highly flexible, self-paced, completely online format. Ancora High School has earned accreditation by Cognia™ and has partnered with McGraw Hill to provide courseware platforms that deliver personalized learning experiences allowing students to learn at their own pace. Brought to market by Ancora®, a leading workforce solutions provider, Ancora High School seeks to inspire and empower students to change their lives through our high school education completion and skill development opportunities. Learn more at www.ancorahigh.com.