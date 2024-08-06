Udemy Collaborates with Republic Polytechnic to Offer 27,000 SkillsFuture Credit Eligible Courses on Essential Skills

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Udemy, a leading online skills marketplace and learning platform, today announced that it will be making learning more accessible for millions of Singaporeans by providing them with flexible and continuous skills development and validation opportunities to optimize their career journeys and help future-proof the nation’s workforce.

Today, Singaporeans will be able to use their SkillsFuture Credit1 for a 12-month subscription plan for Udemy Business via the MySkillsFuture portal, which offers individuals access to 27,000 online courses in areas such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, language learning, and marketing. In addition, Singaporeans will be able to access bite-sized courses on critical skills and acquire knowledge at their own convenience.

To access Udemy Business, Singaporeans will subscribe to “Udemy Business – Republic Polytechnic,” a unique collaboration between Udemy and one of the country’s leading polytechnics, to explore the complete catalog of curated learning paths and high-demand courses across critical business, technical, and professional skills. Learners will also have the opportunity to leverage Udemy’s Intelligent Skills Platform, gaining access to a diverse range of upskilling opportunities. This is Udemy’s first collaboration with a local polytechnic in Singapore to offer subscriptions, and the company plans to expand its offerings in the region over time.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Republic Polytechnic to bring accessible, high-quality upskilling opportunities to Singaporeans, making our courses eligible for SkillsFuture Credit,” said Greg Brown, President and CEO at Udemy. “This collaboration aligns with our mission to transform lives through learning and provide an environment where everyone, everywhere has access to the skills they need to unlock their potential and create opportunities for themselves and others. We are confident that access to Udemy will positively impact Singaporeans and the region's economy.”

Sim Choon Hou, Director of the Academy for Continuing Education at Republic Polytechnic added, “This collaboration allows Singaporeans to access quality courses on the Udemy Business platform provided by Republic Polytechnic, while giving them the flexibility to learn at their own pace as they gain relevant skills needed to succeed in their careers today and into the future.”

According to a study by Economist Impact, while Singaporean employees are invested in upskilling, 61% rely on government awareness programs to dictate which competencies they should be prioritizing and often lack direction, as skills are quickly becoming obsolete. In examining the market, new research from SkillsFuture Singapore highlights a number of skills that will be essential to support its future economy, including digital skills, green economy skills, and foundational power skills like critical thinking and adaptability. The report also identified high-demand job sectors such as information and communications technology, healthcare, and advanced manufacturing, of which Udemy has a significant number of courses to help address these needs.

The research underscores the critical need for continuous learning, and this new collaboration extends Udemy’s commitment to leading the transformation to a skills-based economy and the role it plays in supporting skills development and validation. To get started today, learners can register via: https://for.edu.sg/udemy.

About Udemy

Udemy transforms lives through learning by ensuring everyone has access to the latest and most relevant skills. Through the Udemy Intelligent Skills Platform and a global community of diverse and knowledgeable instructors, millions of learners gain expertise in a wide range of technical and professional skills — from generative AI to leadership. The Udemy marketplace provides learners with thousands of up-to-date courses in dozens of languages, offering a variety of solutions to achieve their goals. Udemy Business empowers enterprises to offer on-demand learning for all employees, immersive learning for tech teams through Udemy Business Pro, and cohort learning for leaders through Udemy Business Leadership Academy. Udemy Business customers include FenderⓇ, Glassdoor, On24, The World Bank, and Volkswagen. Udemy is headquartered in San Francisco with hubs in Austin and Denver, USA; Ankara and Istanbul, Türkiye; Dublin, Ireland; Melbourne, Australia; and Chennai, Gurugram and Mumbai, India.

About Republic Polytechnic

The first educational institution in Singapore to leverage the Problem-based Learning approach for all its diploma programmes, Republic Polytechnic (RP) has seven schools and two academic centres offering 37 full-time diplomas in Applied Science, Engineering, Management and Communication, Hospitality, Infocomm, Sports, Health & Leisure, and Technology for the Arts.

RP is committed to nurturing professionals with strong problem-solving capabilities through an innovative and entrepreneurial learning environment, based on a holistic and industry relevant curriculum. RP's Academy for Continuing Education also offers a comprehensive suite of lifelong learning programmes to provide adult learners with skills upgrading opportunities. For more information, visit: http://www.rp.edu.sg.

1Singaporeans aged 25 and above can use their base tier of SkillsFuture Credit (i.e., Opening SkillsFuture Credit $500 and One-off Top-Up $500) to offset the Udemy subscription fee.