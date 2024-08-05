Graham Corporation Wins Over $65 Million in Defense and Space Industry Contracts for Mission Critical Turbomachinery and Cryogenic Pump Products

BATAVIA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM) (“GHM” or “the Company”), a global leader in the design and manufacture of mission critical fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum technologies for the defense, space, energy, and process industries, today announced that it was awarded three contracts with a combined value of over $65 million.

Matthew Malone, Vice President, Graham Corporation and General Manager - Barber-Nichols, commented, “ We believe the investments we have made in our engineering and operations to expand our capacity and increase our capabilities to serve the defense and space industries led to our being awarded these contracts. We differentiated our solutions through our strong customer relationships, engineering expertise, precision manufacturing capabilities and rigorous testing and qualification processes. Our solutions are vital components that meet the high-level performance requirements for mission critical applications. We appreciate our customers’ confidence to select us for these high-value projects.”

The second option year award supporting the MK48 Mod 7 Heavyweight Torpedo program was received in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 which ended June 30, 2024. The Company will continue to provide alternators and regulators for this program. The contract award for the Company to provide the MK19 air turbine pump for the torpedo ejection system on the Columbia-class submarine was awarded in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 ending September 30, 2024. This is a new program for the Company and was won through a competitive bid process.

Also awarded in the second quarter was a contract to provide the cryogenic recirculation pump that provides thermal conditioning for upper stage engines on launch vehicles in space. The products for all three of these contracts will be manufactured at the Company’s Arvada, Colorado operations.

The revenue for the contracts to provide the second-stage cryogenic recirculation pump and to support the MK48 Mod 7 Heavyweight Torpedo program will be recognized over varied periods for the next three years while revenue for the MK19 program will be recognized over varied periods for the next eight years. The revenue from these awards had been considered in the Company’s outlook for fiscal 2025.

Graham is a global leader in the design and manufacture of mission critical fluid, power, heat transfer and vacuum technologies for the defense, space, energy, and process industries. Graham Corporation and its family of global brands are built upon world-renowned engineering expertise in vacuum and heat transfer, cryogenic pumps, and turbomachinery technologies, as well as its responsive and flexible service and the unsurpassed quality customers have come to expect from the Company’s products and systems. Graham Corporation routinely posts news and other important information on its website, grahamcorp.com, where additional information on Graham Corporation and its businesses can be found.

