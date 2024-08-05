InfoVision Partners with iDocsWeb to Launch ‘Doctors Anytime’

BENGALURU, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InfoVision, a global leader in digital transformation solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with iDocsWeb, a premier telemedicine company, to launch "Doctors Anytime." This innovative initiative aims to provide provider services such as overnight coverage and Specialist Clinics to regional hospitals and LTACHs across the United States.

Building on our existing collaboration, InfoVision's advanced technology and Salesforce expertise will enhance iDocsWeb’s extensive telemedicine capabilities. Together, we aim to improve the accessibility, efficiency, and overall experience of telehealth services for patients and healthcare providers alike.

Doctors Anytime will revolutionize healthcare access for rural and underserved communities by offering 24/7 availability of medical professionals. This platform will ensure timely and effective care without the constraints of traditional healthcare systems. With seamless integration of medical consultations, follow-ups, and health management tools, Doctors Anytime meets the growing demand for convenient and comprehensive healthcare solutions.

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with iDocsWeb and support the launch of Doctors Anytime," said Sean Yalamanchi, Founder & President of InfoVision. "Leveraging advanced technology, we are driving digital transformation to reach rural and underserved communities. Our collaboration will set a new standard for healthcare delivery, ensuring innovative and equitable access to quality care."

Dr. Suresh Nellore, CEO of iDocsWeb and practicing Infectious Disease specialist, expressed, "This initiative represents a significant step forward in our mission to make healthcare more accessible and efficient for everyone. By leveraging InfoVision’s technological prowess, we are confident in our ability to deliver a superior telemedicine experience to our users."

InfoVision's expertise in technology development and implementation will be crucial to the success of Doctors Anytime. Our Salesforce solutions will enable robust, scalable, and secure telehealth services, ensuring patients can connect with healthcare providers effortlessly.

Launching this year, Doctors Anytime is a testament to the commitment of both InfoVision and iDocsWeb to continuous improvement and innovation in the telehealth space. This partnership underscores our shared dedication to driving positive change in the healthcare industry.

About InfoVision

InfoVision is a leading global IT services and solutions company, specializing in enterprise digital transformation and modernization across various business verticals. Committed to innovation and excellence, InfoVision partners with clients to transform experiences and drive technology-led advancements, serving industries such as Healthcare, Telecom, Retail, Banking, and Technology. www.infovision.com.

For more information, please visit doctorsanytime.net and infovision.com.