XR Extreme Reach and Roku Partner to Drive TV Streaming Ads Performance

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--XR Extreme Reach (XR), a global technology company that powers the creative economy, today announced it has expanded its partnership with Roku. The partnership allows advertisers to link all ads on the Roku platform to performance outcomes and better capitalize on insights from their data to drive targeting that marries creative with audiences.

Leveraging XR’s global network, advertisers can deliver ads directly to Roku’s scaled streaming platform to reach audiences with high impact creative and gain valuable insights that enable them to measure outcomes — tracking engagement, conversions, and sales. This partnership will also unlock opportunities for advertisers to maximize creative effectiveness through intelligence, develop deeper segmentation for targeted campaigns and achieve more comprehensive campaign optimization.

"Roku’s emphasis on data and immersive creative sets a new standard for TV performance,” said Jo Kinsella, President of SourceXR. Kinsella added, "Creative is the center of gravity for performance. This partnership allows us to uniquely connect Roku’s audience reach while fueling the performance outcome enablement that advertisers expect from their creative experiences."

"Partnering with XR allows us to drive better performance for our brand partners," said Miles Fisher, Sr. Director, Strategic Advertising Partnerships, Roku. "Reaching relevant audiences at scale with powerful creative and connecting that all the way through to critical business outcomes will give advertisers a new perspective on TV investments."

“This partnership between Roku and XR opens new possibilities for us to deliver impactful creative directly to our target audiences while enabling our mutual customers to track engagement, conversions and sales more effectively than ever before," said Marc Johnston, chief operating officer at brand response TV agency DirectAvenue. “By seamlessly linking our ads on the Roku platform to measurable performance outcomes, we expect to see significant improvements in targeting precision and campaign optimization,” added Johnston.

XR and Roku will open the partnership to shared customers, spanning a wide variety of verticals including Fitness, Financial and Health & Beauty. To learn more about connecting TV advertising to performance outcomes across Roku, visit advertising.roku.com.

