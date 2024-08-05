ThredUp Launches Suite of AI Shopping Features

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ThredUp (NASDAQ: TDUP, LTSE: TDUP), one of the largest online resale platforms for apparel, shoes, and accessories, today unveiled a new suite of AI-powered shopping tools designed to revolutionize the way customers discover unique fashion finds. With these cutting-edge features, ThredUp's marketplace of more than four million items becomes even more personalized and accessible, making it easier and faster for shoppers to find exactly what they're looking for.

“AI presents an enormous leap forward for secondhand shopping by bringing emotion and storytelling to the millions of unique shopping journeys that happen regularly on ThredUp,” said James Reinhart, CEO of ThredUp. “Given the breadth of our offering with millions of unique items available in our marketplace at any given time, generative AI technology is accelerating how we’re changing the way consumers shop and providing the easiest and most fun way to shop sustainably.”

ThredUp's AI-powered search is built on advanced machine learning algorithms that understand natural language and visual cues. These algorithms continuously learn and improve, ensuring that customers get the most relevant and personalized results.

The new suite offers three innovative features that enable shoppers to effortlessly curate style inspiration and build personalized outfits using text descriptions or images:

Improved Search: Customers can now use natural language to find exactly what they desire. Search for "floral dresses" or "light pink knee-length dress with ruffles," or get even more specific with requests like "swimsuit for a triathlon" or "tank tops for the 4th of July."

Customers can now use natural language to find exactly what they desire. Search for "floral dresses" or "light pink knee-length dress with ruffles," or get even more specific with requests like "swimsuit for a triathlon" or "tank tops for the 4th of July." Image Search: Upload a photo, snap a picture of a garment, or share an Instagram post to find matching or similar items within ThredUp's inventory. This makes it easy to recreate a look or discover new styles based on your visual preferences.

Upload a photo, snap a picture of a garment, or share an Instagram post to find matching or similar items within ThredUp's inventory. This makes it easy to recreate a look or discover new styles based on your visual preferences. Style Chat: ThredUp's new AI-powered chatbot helps you create complete outfits. Simply provide a prompt, such as "Outfit for a fall wedding," and the chatbot will generate a head-to-toe look. You can then refine your results by adjusting parameters like color, style, and coverage to create a truly personalized ensemble.

Beginning today, all customers will have access to these new search capabilities. To shop using these new search features, please visit ThredUp.com.

About ThredUp

ThredUp is transforming resale with technology and a mission to inspire the world to think secondhand first. By making it easy to buy and sell secondhand, ThredUp has become one of the world's largest online resale platforms for apparel, shoes and accessories. Sellers love ThredUp because we make it easy to clean out their closets and unlock value for themselves or for the charity of their choice while doing good for the planet. Buyers love shopping value, premium and luxury brands all in one place, at up to 90% off estimated retail price. Our proprietary operating platform is the foundation for our managed marketplace and consists of distributed processing infrastructure, proprietary software and systems and data science expertise. With ThredUp’s Resale-as-a-Service, some of the world's leading brands and retailers are leveraging our platform to deliver customizable, scalable resale experiences to their customers. ThredUp has processed over 200 million unique secondhand items from 60,000 brands across 100 categories. By extending the life cycle of clothing, ThredUp is changing the way consumers shop and ushering in a more sustainable future for the fashion industry.