EBM Insurance & Risk Licenses CyberCube Products to Prepare Clients for Successful Placements

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EBM Insurance & Risk, one of Australia’s largest privately owned insurance brokers, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with CyberCube, the leading provider of cyber risk analytics. This collaboration will see EBM licensing CyberCube's Broking Manager and Prep Module, significantly enhancing its capabilities in cyber risk quantification and mitigation for businesses both domestically and internationally.

Founded in Western Australia in 1975, EBM Insurance & Risk has grown to be a prominent name in the insurance industry. Serving over 5,000 clients across eight locations nationwide and a team of over 150 professionals, EBM offers comprehensive insurance broking and risk management services across a variety of sectors, including construction, agriculture, manufacturing, mining and mining contracting, not-for-profit organizations, marine, transport, trades, as well as small, medium, and corporate business operations, private households, and landlords.

The introduction of CyberCube's advanced tools will equip EBM’s brokers with the insights and resources needed to prepare clients for successful cyber risk management. Broking Manager will provide clear cyber risk reports to help companies understand their specific cyber vulnerabilities and risks.

Emma Drouineau, Sales Manager at CyberCube, said: “We are thrilled that EBM Insurance & Risk has chosen to partner with CyberCube. By leveraging Broking Manager, EBM’s team will gain access to user-friendly cyber risk reports that contain the necessary insights and knowledge to educate prospects and clients on their cyber risks.”

Peter McLachlan, Managing Director of EBM Insurance & Risk, added: “This partnership highlights EBM’s dedication to providing cutting-edge risk management solutions and our leadership role in the industry. The ability to effectively quantify and mitigate cyber risks supports EBM’s position as a trusted advisor and partner to our clients.”

Earlier this year CyberCube announced new clients in the Netherlands and Turkey.

About CyberCube

CyberCube is the leading provider of software-as-a-service cyber risk analytics to quantify cyber risk in financial terms. Driven by data and informed by insight, CyberCube harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to support its multi-disciplinary team. Established in 2015 within Symantec and now operating as a standalone company, CyberCube serves over 100 insurance institutions globally, including 11 of the top 20 global insurance brokers. The company’s investors include Forgepoint Capital, HSCM Bermuda, and Morgan Stanley Tactical Value. For more information, please visit www.cybcube.com or email info@cybcube.com.

About EBM Insurance & Risk

EBM Insurance & Risk was established in 1975 on the simple premise that insurance is complex and requires honest and concise interpretation, delivered professionally and personally.

Founded in Western Australia, EBM is proud to be locally owned and operated with all shareholders active in the business. With a network of eight office locations nationally and a team of over 150, EBM has grown to become one of Australia’s largest privately owned insurance brokers. For more information, please visit www.ebminsurance.com.au.