Professional Pickleball Player James Ignatowich Partners With IBSA USA to Promote Licart®

PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Professional Pickleball Association (PPA Tour) player James Ignatowich has partnered with IBSA USA to promote Licart® (diclofenac epolamine) topical system 1.3%. Licart is the only once-a-day topical nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory (NSAID) patch approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat acute pain due to minor strains, sprains, and contusions.1

As part of the season-long partnership, Ignatowich will wear the Licart logo on his clothing during PPA Tour events. He will also serve as a spokesperson on social media and at in-person Major League Pickleball events through 2024 to promote the brand. To further the Licart brand’s reach within the pickleball community, IBSA USA will also sponsor pickleball clinics conducted by Ignatowich.

According to the 2023 Sports and Fitness Industry Association Topline Participation Report, pickleball — a hybrid of tennis and ping-pong — is the fastest-growing sport in America.

“As the popularity of pickleball continues to soar, so does the incidence of injuries, particularly muscle-related issues, prompting a need for effective pain management solutions,” said Michael Scully, Head of Commercial Operations, IBSA USA. “Licart, with its low systemic exposure and minimal incidence of adverse events, aligns perfectly with the needs of the pickleball community, providing them with a reliable option for managing acute pain effectively.”

With Licart, individuals can experience effective pain relief directly at the source of their sprain or strain, helping them quickly get back to the daily activities they enjoy. It is a prescription topical patch that delivers 24-hour dosing, fast pain relief starting within one to three hours of the first application due to its patented next-generation patch technology.² Unlike traditional topical pain relievers that may require multiple doses throughout the day, Licart is a once-daily application.

Each carton of Licart contains 15 individually enveloped topical systems to last for 15 days. Patients simply peel Licart from its package and apply it where the acute pain hurts. Licart sticks to skin, is mess-free and odorless, and won’t stain clothes.

“As an athlete, I understand firsthand the critical role acute pain management plays in optimizing performance on the court,” said Ignatowich. “After intense matches or training sessions, pickleball players may experience muscle soreness. Proper pain management techniques, such as using topical patches like Licart, can aid in acute pain recovery from sprains and strains.”

Ignatowich, a former collegiate tennis player at Vanderbilt University, transitioned to pickleball, turning professional in 2022. In February 2023, he won his first two PPA Tour titles at the Indoor National Championships in men’s pro singles and mixed pro doubles. He currently plays for the D.C. Pickleball Team within Major League Pickleball.

Licart is a prescription-only product available at most major retail pharmacies and through the Licart Direct Program, a network of participating mail-order pharmacies. The program can assist patients in accessing Licart at a low cash price, regardless of their insurance status. For patients with commercial insurance, the Licart Copay Savings Card can be used at any retail pharmacy to get instant savings on Licart prescriptions. For more information about Licart and the Licart Direct Program, visit licart.com/ways-to-save or speak with your physician.

INDICATIONS AND USAGE

LICART contains diclofenac epolamine, which is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), and is indicated for the topical treatment of acute pain due to minor strains, sprains, and contusions.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

WARNING: RISK OF SERIOUS CARDIOVASCULAR and GASTROINTESTINAL EVENTS

Cardiovascular Thrombotic Events

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) cause an increased risk of serious cardiovascular thrombotic events, including myocardial infarction and stroke, which can be fatal. This risk may occur early in the treatment and may increase with duration of use.

LICART is contraindicated in the setting of coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) surgery.

Gastrointestinal Bleeding, Ulceration, and Perforation

NSAIDs cause an increased risk of serious gastrointestinal (GI) adverse events including bleeding, ulceration, and perforation of the stomach or intestines, which can be fatal. These events can occur at any time during use and without warning symptoms. Elderly patients and patients with a prior history of peptic ulcer disease and/or GI bleeding are at greater risk for serious GI events.

CONTRAINDICATIONS

LICART is contraindicated in the following patients:

Known hypersensitivity to diclofenac or any components of the drug product.

History of asthma, urticaria, or allergic-type reactions after taking aspirin or other NSAIDs.

In the setting of CABG surgery.

For use on non-intact or damaged skin.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Hepatotoxicity: Inform patients of warning signs and symptoms of hepatotoxicity. Discontinue if abnormal liver tests persist or worsen or if clinical signs and symptoms of liver disease develop.

Inform patients of warning signs and symptoms of hepatotoxicity. Discontinue if abnormal liver tests persist or worsen or if clinical signs and symptoms of liver disease develop. Hypertension: Patients taking some antihypertensive medications may have impaired response to these therapies when taking NSAIDs. Monitor blood pressure.

Patients taking some antihypertensive medications may have impaired response to these therapies when taking NSAIDs. Monitor blood pressure. Heart Failure and Edema: Avoid use of LICART in patients with severe heart failure unless benefits are expected to outweigh risk of worsening heart failure.

Avoid use of LICART in patients with severe heart failure unless benefits are expected to outweigh risk of worsening heart failure. Renal Toxicity: Monitor renal function in patients with renal or hepatic impairment, heart failure, dehydration, or hypovolemia. Avoid use of LICART in patients with advanced renal disease unless benefits are expected to outweigh risk of worsening renal function.

Monitor renal function in patients with renal or hepatic impairment, heart failure, dehydration, or hypovolemia. Avoid use of LICART in patients with advanced renal disease unless benefits are expected to outweigh risk of worsening renal function. Anaphylactic Reactions: Seek emergency help if an anaphylactic reaction occurs.

Seek emergency help if an anaphylactic reaction occurs. Exacerbation of Asthma Related to Aspirin Sensitivity: LICART is contraindicated in patients with aspirin-sensitive asthma. Monitor patients with preexisting asthma (without aspirin sensitivity).

LICART is contraindicated in patients with aspirin-sensitive asthma. Monitor patients with preexisting asthma (without aspirin sensitivity). Serious Skin Reactions: Discontinue LICART at first appearance of skin rash or other signs of hypersensitivity.

Discontinue LICART at first appearance of skin rash or other signs of hypersensitivity. Drug Reaction with Eosinophilia and Systemic Symptoms (DRESS): Discontinue and evaluate clinically.

Discontinue and evaluate clinically. Fetal Toxicity: Limit use of NSAIDs, including LICART, between about 20 to 30 weeks in pregnancy due to the risk of oligohydramnios/fetal renal dysfunction. Avoid use of NSAIDs in women at about 30 weeks gestation and later in pregnancy due to the risks of oligohydramnios/fetal renal dysfunction and premature closure of the fetal ductus arteriosus.

Limit use of NSAIDs, including LICART, between about 20 to 30 weeks in pregnancy due to the risk of oligohydramnios/fetal renal dysfunction. Avoid use of NSAIDs in women at about 30 weeks gestation and later in pregnancy due to the risks of oligohydramnios/fetal renal dysfunction and premature closure of the fetal ductus arteriosus. Hematologic Toxicity: Monitor hemoglobin or hematocrit in patients with any signs or symptoms of anemia.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

Most common adverse reactions for LICART are application site pruritus and other application site reactions.

To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact IBSA Pharma Inc. at

1-800-587-3513 or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

For more information, visit www.ibsagroup.com/media.

*For Full Prescribing Information, visit www.Licart.com.

References:

Licart (diclofenac epolamine) topical system 1.3% [package insert]. Parsippany, NJ: IBSA Pharma; 2020. Coudreuse J-M, et al. Curr Med Res Opin. 2010;26(9):2221-2228.

About IBSA

IBSA (Institut Biochimique SA) is a Swiss multinational pharmaceutical Company, founded in 1945 in Lugano. Today, its products are present in over 90 Countries on 5 continents, through the Company’s 18 subsidiaries located in Europe, China, and the United States. The company has a consolidated turnover of 900 million CHF, and employs over 2,200 people between headquarters, subsidiaries and production sites. IBSA holds 90 families of approved patents, plus others under development, as well as a vast portfolio of products, covering 10 therapeutic areas: reproductive medicine, endocrinology, pain and inflammation, osteoarticular, aesthetic medicine, dermatology, uro-gynaecology, cardiometabolic, respiratory, consumer health. It is also one of the largest operators worldwide in the area of reproductive medicine, and one of the world’s leaders in hyaluronic acid-based products. IBSA has based its philosophy on four pillars: Person, Innovation, Quality and Responsibility.

