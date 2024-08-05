FPT Partners with KITZ to Boost Digital Transformation in Valve Manufacturing Industry

The signing ceremony took place in Tokyo, Japan, with KITZ Corporation CEO Makoto Kohno, FPT Corporation EVP and FPT Software CEO Pham Minh Tuan, and senior executives from both sides. (Photo: Business Wire)

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global technology company FPT Software, a subsidiary of FPT Corporation, and KITZ Corporation, a world-leading manufacturer of industrial valves and fluid control products, recently signed a strategic partnership agreement. The collaboration leverages FPT Software’s scalable workforce and robust expertise to accelerate the digital transformation initiatives across KITZ’s manufacturing and business operations.

Under the agreement, FPT Software will provide digital solutions to enhance KITZ’s product development and design, global supply chain, maintenance services, and sales and marketing activities. FPT Software will also enhance KITZ’s IT infrastructure through cutting-edge, AI-infused solutions to facilitate its operation and manufacturing with greater precision, efficiency, and safety.

“Driving agility, scalability, and enhanced productivity for our clients has always been FPT Software’s priority. With two decades of experience accompanying industry giants in Japan, a diversified delivery network, and a high-quality workforce globally, we are confident to help KITZ streamline operations and improve time-to-market to stay ahead of the rapidly changing manufacturing landscape,” said Pham Minh Tuan, FPT Corporation Executive Vice President and FPT Software Chief Executive Officer.

"I believe that forming a strategic partnership with FPT, a company that provides the latest technologies and services in the digital field, is a significant step forward. We are currently constructing a factory in Vinh Phuc Province, Vietnam, to manufacture and sell stainless steel valves, which are expected to be in high demand in the future, and a factory to produce high-purity gas valves for the semiconductor equipment market. In Vietnam, which is experiencing remarkable growth, we will continue to provide products and services tailored to our customers' markets and regions by partnering with FPT, a global company that has been at the forefront of DX initiatives for many companies,” said Makoto Kohno, KITZ Corporation Chief Executive Officer.

With nearly 20 years in Japan, FPT Software has become one of the largest foreign technology firms in terms of workforce, with 3,500 employees across 17 local offices and innovation hubs, as well as 15,000 global employees dedicated to the Japanese market. The company has provided services and solutions to over 450 clients worldwide, supporting their digital transformation through strategic consulting services and advanced technological solutions such as AI, machine learning, and cloud computing. The IT firm also plays a significant role in promoting technology cooperation and development between Vietnam and Japan, notably an active member of the Japan Business Federation (Keidanren) and the chair of the Vietnam Association of Digital Transformation in Japan (VADX Japan).

Manufacturing is among FPT Software's key domains. It provides comprehensive strategies and execution processes for digital factories on a global scale, leveraging its deep expertise and wide skills network to deliver complex end-to-end projects that enhance manufacturing operations. These proven competencies and success place FPT Software as a leader and disruptor in manufacturing services by IDC MarketScape and HFS Horizons.

About FPT Software

FPT Software, a subsidiary of FPT Corporation, is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, with $1 billion in revenue (2023) and over 30,000 employees in 30 countries.

The company champions complex business opportunities and challenges with its world-class services in Advanced Analytics, AI, Digital Platforms, Cloud, Hyperautomation, IoT, Low-code, and so on. It has partnered with over 1,100 clients worldwide, nearly 100 of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in Aviation, Automotive, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Healthcare, Logistics, Manufacturing, Utilities, and more. For more information, please visit https://fptsoftware.com/