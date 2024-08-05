NEC APAC Signs Strategic Agreement with Spectro Cloud to Accelerate Cloud Native Innovation

NEC APAC and Spectro Cloud sign strategic agreement. From left to right: Saad Malik, CTO & Co-founder, Spectro Cloud; Kyle Goodwin, VP of Global Sales, Spectro Cloud; Job Chan, Head of RHQ Managed Services, Vice President, NEC Asia Pacific; Walter Lee, Head/Snr Director, Regional Strategy & Planning, Managed Services Regional Hub, NEC Asia Pacific. (Photo: Business Wire)

NEC APAC and Spectro Cloud sign strategic agreement. From left to right: Saad Malik, CTO & Co-founder, Spectro Cloud; Kyle Goodwin, VP of Global Sales, Spectro Cloud; Job Chan, Head of RHQ Managed Services, Vice President, NEC Asia Pacific; Walter Lee, Head/Snr Director, Regional Strategy & Planning, Managed Services Regional Hub, NEC Asia Pacific. (Photo: Business Wire)

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NEC Asia Pacific (NEC APAC), the ASEAN regional headquarters of global technology firm NEC Corporation, and Spectro Cloud, a California-based leading Kubernetes management platform provider, have signed a strategic agreement to advance cloud-native innovation for organisations.

With the exponential growth of modern, containerised applications inclusive of AI/ML workloads, real-time analytics and databases with various use cases across multiple industries, organisations need enterprise-grade capabilities to run these applications efficiently and securely. NEC recognises the immense value of Spectro Cloud's Palette platform that operates seamlessly across any environment; clouds, data centres, and edge locations. As demand for containerised management at scale grows, NEC is committed to enhancing its offerings and provide a path to simplifying its customers scaling of Kubernetes requirements via a managed service powered by Spectro Cloud.

“We share a common vision with Spectro Cloud: to support our customers’ journey as they adopt a cloud-native approach through advanced technology that delivers superior value. By leveraging Spectro Cloud's Palette capabilities, NEC aims to enhance our cloud native offerings and expand services to local governments, healthcare providers, and commercial enterprises,” said Job Chan, Head of RHQ Managed Services, Vice President, NEC APAC.

NEC is Spectro Cloud’s exclusive managed services partner in Singapore.

NEC emphasises that infrastructure is the core to business operations and it needs to be continually managed and optimised for the best possible performance. Spectro Cloud's Palette platform provides a highly customisable solution, uniquely allowing organisations to tailor Kubernetes clusters to their specific needs by composing their own stack of cloud-native components and configurations, all declaratively managed at scale. It offers an integrated platform for effectively managing the entire lifecycle of any Kubernetes environment, whether new or existing, simple or complex, and small or large, across any type of location, delivering scale of thousands of clusters.

With the growing adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud strategies, organisations increasingly seek the flexibility and resilience of multiple cloud providers and on-premises environments, without sacrificing choice. Spectro Cloud's Palette platform supports this trend by enabling seamless operations, consistent policies, and unified management across diverse infrastructures and any Kubernetes distribution and cloud native ecosystem integration, highlighting the need for flexible, comprehensive solutions to optimise cloud-native application deployments and operations. This addition to the NEC portfolio of services will enable enterprises in the region to easily extend their Kubernetes-based infrastructure from cloud to edge across any number of clusters and support their application innovation at scale.

“We are very excited to join forces with an industry leader such as NEC to better support the regional cloud native and Kubernetes ecosystem, as well as expand our overall presence in the APAC region,” said Alex Septoff, Head of Channel and Alliances at Spectro Cloud.

The combined knowledge and experience of NEC and Spectro Cloud will provide a robust support system for navigating the complexities of cloud native adoption and optimisation. This world-class alliance represents a shared vision of industry transformation as both NEC and Spectro Cloud drive new innovations in modern application infrastructure. Together, they aim to empower enterprises to achieve greater efficiency, scalability, and resilience.

About NEC APAC

In NEC Asia Pacific, we lead in propelling Singapore's Smart Nation initiatives, integrating trusted technology with social responsibility. As a leading information and communications technology provider, we provide innovative solutions through AI, analytics, data, digital services, enterprise infrastructure, and Managed Services to promote safety, security, and enhance the quality of life for individuals and the community.

Our technological advancements, dedicated to privacy and ethical usage, solidify trust among businesses and citizens.

Together with our research laboratories, NEC Asia Pacific provides cutting-edge public safety, cybersecurity technologies, and enterprise solutions to enable smart and sustainable cities, with a vision to create a brighter future.

For more information and to learn more about NEC Asia Pacific’s innovative solutions, please visit https://sg.nec.com/.

About Spectro Cloud

Spectro Cloud uniquely enables organizations to deploy and manage Kubernetes in production, at scale. Its Palette enterprise Kubernetes management platform gives Platform Engineering and DevOps teams effortless control of the full Kubernetes lifecycle. With support for both VM and container workloads, Palette is a truly unified management platform across clouds, data centers, bare metal and edge environments. Ops teams are empowered to support their developers with curated Kubernetes stacks and tools based on their specific needs, with granular governance and enterprise-grade security.

Co-founded in 2019 by CEO Tenry Fu, Vice President of Engineering Gautam Joshi and Chief Technology Officer Saad Malik, Spectro Cloud is backed by Stripes, Sierra Ventures, Qualcomm Ventures, NEC and Translink Orchestrating Future Fund, Boldstart Ventures, Westwave Capital, Alter Venture Partners, Firebolt Ventures, T-Mobile Ventures and TSG.

For more information, visit https://www.spectrocloud.com or follow @spectrocloudinc and @spectrocloudgov on X.