Max and Chegg Partner to Help Students Stream Their Favorite Shows and Movies with a Chegg Subscription

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As the new school year approaches, Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG), a leading student-first online learning platform, announced today, a new partnership that will bring Max’s iconic programming to Chegg subscribers. Starting today, the Max with Ads plan* is included with a U.S. Chegg Study or Chegg Study Pack subscription.

Through the partnership, new and existing U.S. Chegg Study or Chegg Study Pack subscribers can stream all their favorite shows and movies anytime providing students with additional value and savings. Max delivers exclusive original series, blockbuster movies as well as a library of beloved TV from leading brands like HBO, Warner Bros., A24, Adult Swim, ID and the DC Universe. Students can enjoy shows they love like HBO Original series “Euphoria” and season two of “House of the Dragon,” as well as fan favorites like “Friends,” “Rick & Morty,” and “Gossip Girl” alongside must-see films such as “Dune: Part Two.” They will also have access to the highly anticipated upcoming HBO Originals “The Penguin” (September 19) and “Dune: Prophecy” (November).

“ We are thrilled to partner with Chegg to provide students with access to great entertainment through the worlds and characters on Max,” said Pato Spagnoletto, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Direct to Consumer, Warner Bros. Discovery. “ This collaboration allows us to connect with students in a different way, while introducing them to our can't-miss shows and movies that their friends will be talking about.”

“ Chegg has always been committed to serving the student in school and beyond. This partnership with Max continues to execute that promise, offering our subscribers access to Max’s culture-defining content,” said Deena Bahri, Chief Marketing Officer, Chegg.

Chegg Study Pack is a monthly subscription service offering 24/7 learning support such as step-by-step solutions, practice questions, and math and writing help. Included with each Chegg Study or Chegg Study Pack subscription is access to amazing perks from Tinder Gold™, DoorDash DashPass Student™ membership, Calm Premium, Prezi Student Unlimited, Busuu, a Chegg service, and now Max with Ads plan. Chegg also offers Adobe Perks to subscribers and all account holders.

To learn more about the partnership and how to activate the Max with Ads plan, included with your U.S. Chegg Study or Chegg Study Pack subscription, consumers can visit: www.chegg.com/perks/max

About Chegg

Chegg provides individualized learning support to students as they pursue their educational journeys. Available on demand 24/7 and powered by over a decade of learning insights, the Chegg platform offers students AI-powered academic support thoughtfully designed for education coupled with access to a vast network of subject matter experts who ensure quality. No matter the goal, level, or style, Chegg helps millions of students around the world learn with confidence by helping them build essential academic, life, and job skills to achieve success.

About Max

Max® is an enhanced streaming platform from Warner Bros. Discovery, available in the US and countries in Latin America and Europe. With a personalized user experience that brings unique and unexpected stories ranging from the highest quality in scripted programming, the best of unscripted, and live sports and news (where available), Max is the destination for HBO Originals, Warner Bros. films, Max Originals, the DC universe, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and best-in-class programming across food, home, reality, lifestyle, and documentaries from leading brands like HGTV, Food Network, Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Discovery Channel, TLC, ID and more, all in one place.

*Offer starts on August 5, 2024, and expires on August 1, 2026. Offer available to eligible Chegg Study and Chegg Study Pack Subscribers who are 18 years or older, reside in the U.S., and are new or existing Max customers. Chegg subscribers receive access to the Max with Ads offer when you go to www.chegg.com/perks/max. Offer limited to one use per Chegg Study or Chegg Study Pack subscriber and must be redeemed on or before August 1, 2026. A Chegg Study or Chegg Study Pack subscription and a Max account are required to redeem the offer. Cancellations can be made by reaching out to Chegg’s customer support team at https://www.chegg.com/en/contactus. Offer subject to change and may be modified or terminated at any time. Subject to availability where the recipient resides. See offer terms here for complete details. See Max terms of use here.