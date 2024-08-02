AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of The Travelers Companies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A++ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa+” (Superior) of the main subsidiaries of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) (headquartered in New York, NY) [NYSE: TRV], collectively known as Travelers Group (Travelers). In addition, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A++ (Superior) and the Long-Term ICRs of “aa+” (Superior) of Travelers Casualty and Surety Company of America (TCSA) (Hartford, CT) and Travelers Insurance Company of Canada (TICC) (Toronto, Ontario, Canada). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a-” (Excellent) of First Floridian Auto and Home Insurance Company (First Floridian) (Tampa, FL).

AM Best also has affirmed the Long-Term ICRs and the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of “a+” (Excellent) of TRV and its two wholly owned downstream holding companies, Travelers Property Casualty Corp. and Travelers Insurance Group Holdings Inc. (both headquartered in Hartford, CT). All outstanding securities issued by the two downstream holding companies are guaranteed by TRV. At the same time, AM Best has affirmed all other Long-Term IRs and Short-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Short-Term IR) guaranteed by TRV, as well as TRV’s indicative Long-Term IRs. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

Lastly, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a” (Excellent) of The Dominion of Canada General Insurance Company (Dominion) (Toronto, Ontario, Canada). The outlook of the FSR is stable while the outlook of the Long-Term ICR is positive.

The ratings of Travelers reflect the group’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its very strong operating performance, favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

Travelers’ strongest balance sheet strength assessment is anchored by its strongest risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). Additionally, the balance sheet strength reflects the group’s historically strong loss reserve position, the benefits derived from its conservative and well-managed investment portfolio, the use of a comprehensive reinsurance program, utilizing high quality reinsurance partners, and the additional financial flexibility available through its ultimate parent, TRV.

Travelers’ very strong operating performance reflects consistently profitable results driven by strong underwriting and investment results. Travelers has reported positive underwriting income in each of the most recent 10 years.

Travelers continues to maintain leading positions in its core markets and is the second-largest U.S. commercial lines insurer and one of the top 10 largest personal lines insurers. Overall, the group is the sixth-largest property/casualty (P/C) writer in the United States. Travelers maintains a broad spread of risk in that it offers a wide array of P/C coverages spread geographically in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Canada, England, Ireland, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Northern Mariana Islands. Additionally, Travelers strong distribution and underwriting capabilities continue to be enhanced by a continued focus on innovation throughout the enterprise.

The ratings of TCSA reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its very strong operating performance, favorable business profile and appropriate ERM.

The ratings of TICC reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate ERM. The ratings also reflect the implicit support it receives from its ultimate parent, TRV.

The ratings of First Floridian reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its marginal operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate ERM. The ratings also reflect the implicit support it receives from its ultimate parent, TRV.

The ratings of Dominion reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its marginal operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate ERM. The ratings also reflect the implicit support it receives from its ultimate parent, TRV. While there has been some volatility in the latter half of 2023 tied to vehicle thefts experienced in Canada as well as increased weather-related losses, Dominion has reported some moderation in the first half of 2024. Additionally, the company has taken some pricing actions to offset volatility of results. The positive Long-Term ICR outlook reflects the company’s trends of profitable operating performance, as evidenced by positive net income in each of the most recent three years with loss ratios that compare favorably with those of the industry, as well as expectations of continued improvement in operating results in 2024. Results have been relatively in line with industry peers.

A complete listing of The Travelers Companies, Inc.’s FSRs, Long-Term ICRs and Long- and Short-Term IRs also is available.

