Sierra Space Commences Final Testing and Launch Preparations for Dream Chaser® Spaceplane at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center

Final testing and launch preparations for Sierra Space's first Dream Chaser spaceplane and Shooting Star cargo module have commenced at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida ahead of the company’s inaugural mission to resupply the International Space Station. (PHOTO CREDIT: Shay Saldana/Sierra Space)

LOUISVILLE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sierra Space, a leading commercial space-tech company that is Building a Platform in Space to Benefit Life on Earth®, announced today that final testing and launch preparations for its Dream Chaser® spaceplane and Shooting Star® cargo module have commenced at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida ahead of the company’s inaugural mission to resupply the International Space Station (ISS). Also announced today, the Sierra Space team is looking beyond first flight, inking an agreement with All Points Logistics for reprocessing the reusable spaceplane onsite in Florida on future missions.

The revolutionary new spacecraft arrived just before Memorial Day and are now being readied for final assembly, testing and pre-launch processing inside the historic Space Systems Processing Facility (SSPF), the staging center for all components of the International Space Station. Sierra Space and NASA teams have spent the last several weeks preparing for the work ahead, which includes final environmental testing, closeout checks on propulsion and electrical systems, the application of remaining thermal protection tiles and pre-launch processing for Dream Chaser’s rocket ride to space.

“We are on the cusp of achieving a major milestone for Sierra Space and the commercial space industry. The final testing and launch preparations of the first Dream Chaser happening inside such a historic NASA facility underscore the significance of our mission to revolutionize space transportation with an innovative new commercial spaceplane and the world’s first true spaceliner,” said Tom Vice, CEO of Sierra Space.

Final Preparations

The launch preparation process now encompasses three primary areas of work:

Final Assembly and System Checks: This includes the installation of the remaining thermal protection system tiles as well as propulsion system closeout and leak testing. Continued Environmental Testing: Upcoming tests include Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) and Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) testing, ensuring that all electrical components function seamlessly in space’s challenging radio frequency (RF) environment. Additionally, acoustic testing will verify that both Dream Chaser and Shooting Star can withstand the intense noise levels experienced during launch. Runway testing will verify Dream Chaser’s differential braking system upon returning from space and landing at Space Florida’s storied Launch and Landing Facility (LLF) onsite at Kennedy. Pre-Launch Processing: The final stage involves getting the spacecraft ready for encapsulation in the rocket fairing and integration with the ULA Vulcan Centaur’s systems.

Vice added, “The SSPF High Bay, a site rich with historical significance, hosted the foundations of the International Space Station and multiple payloads which travelled to space and subsequently helped unearth key discoveries and scientific breakthroughs which changed life on Earth. Sierra Space is proud to follow in these illustrious footsteps, furthering the legacy of human space exploration. Our work at this facility is a testament to the collaborative spirit of the space community, with systems bound for the space station – and even lunar-bound Artemis hardware – sharing the same space.”

The Dream Chaser transportation system, which includes cargo delivery and return capability on the world’s first commercial spaceplane – as well as delivery and disposal capability with the detachable and disposable Shooting Star cargo module – will add an entirely new dimension to NASA’s Commercial Resupply Services missions. The winged Dream Chaser lands on a runway and will be the first spacecraft to do so on a return mission from the space station since Space Shuttle Atlantis in July 2011. The landing site is the storied Launch & Landing Facility (LLF) at Kennedy.

Eyeing the Future

As regular mission operations near reality, Sierra Space is preparing for ground reprocessing operations of its reusable Dream Chaser spaceplane onsite in Florida to ensure efficient mission turnaround time. To support future missions at Kennedy Space Center from 2026 onwards, Sierra Space is proud to announce a partnership with All Points Logistics for long-term ground processing of the Dream Chaser fleet post-mission. Sierra Space will reap the benefits of All Points' planned Space Prep facility complex onsite – near the historic LLF runway – immediately following flights from Low Earth Orbit.

“All Points is excited to be a part of the Sierra Space team,” said All Points Logistics CEO Phil Monkress. “Our Kennedy Space Center Complex will provide the flexibility needed to support a diverse range of future Dream Chaser missions.”

Upon landing, the joint team will transport it to the future-planned Space Prep facility for inspection, offload, and preparation for subsequent missions. According to All Points, the Space Prep complex will boast approximately 500,000 square feet of state-of-the-art infrastructure, providing seamless support for spacecraft operations from the factory to the launch pad.

This approach streamlines Dream Chaser flight turn-around preparations by consolidating ground infrastructure and operations such as turnkey propellant servicing and de-servicing, pre- and post-mission payload integration and servicing, extensive equipment storage and dedicated control centers in a single complex conveniently located on Kennedy Space Center near the runway and launch pads. The unique Space Prep processing center design features dual processing spaces to eliminate processing chokepoints and advanced technology that avoids facility evacuations during hazardous operations to ensure efficient Dream Chaser flight preparations.

About Sierra Space

Sierra Space is a leading commercial space company at the forefront of innovation and the commercialization of space in the Orbital Age®, building an end-to-end business and technology platform in space to benefit life on Earth. With more than 30 years and 500 missions of space flight heritage, the company is reinventing both space transportation with Dream Chaser®, the world’s only commercial spaceplane, and the future of space destinations with the company’s inflatable and expandable space station technology. Using commercial business models, the company is also delivering orbital services to commercial, DoD and national security organizations, expanding production capacity to meet the needs of constellation programs. In addition, Sierra Space builds a host of systems and subsystems across solar power, mechanics and motion control, environmental control, life support, propulsion and thermal control, offering myriad space-as-a-service solutions for the new space economy.