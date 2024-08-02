BigBear.ai and Heathrow Collaborate to Bring Advanced Technologies to Europe's Largest Airport

COLUMBIA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI), a leading provider of AI for enterprise and defense, today announced a master service agreement with Heathrow to develop and deliver advanced technologies at Europe’s largest airport.

The MSA allows for a wide range of potential projects. The partnership between BigBear.ai and Heathrow aims to improve security and operational effectiveness, while enhancing the overall experience for travelers through the UK’s hub airport.

BigBear.ai provides cutting-edge solutions to help airports ensure traveler safety and streamline operations, leveraging a comprehensive Vision AI portfolio (including image-based anomaly and threat detection), advanced analytics, and digital twin capabilities.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai is a leading provider of AI-powered decision intelligence solutions for national security, digital identity, and supply chain management. Customers and partners rely on BigBear.ai’s artificial intelligence and predictive analytics capabilities in highly complex, distributed, mission-based operating environments. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, BigBear.ai is a public company traded on the NYSE under the symbol BBAI. For more information, visit https://bigbear.ai and follow BigBear.ai on LinkedIn: @BigBear.ai and X: @BigBearai.

About Heathrow Airport (LHR):

Heathrow is the UK’s international gateway, the largest airport in Europe and the most connected megahub in the world – connecting to 239 destinations in 89 countries. The airport welcomes over 200,000 passengers on roughly 1,300 flights each day, and serves as a Britain’s hub for trade, tourism and investment. Approximately 90,000 colleagues work at Heathrow – the airport directly employs about 10% of them, with the rest working for Team Heathrow partners including airlines, ground handlers and retailers.