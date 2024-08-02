Eataly Partners With Concorso Italiano for the 2024 Season of Monterey Car Week

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eataly, the global Italian marketplace and retail concept, is proud to announce its partnership with Concorso Italiano for the 2024 season of Monterey Car Week. As the preeminent lifestyle event for enthusiasts of Italian motors, Concorso Italiano will take place at the Bayonet & Black Horse Golf Course in Seaside, California.

With a picturesque setting overlooking the Central Coast of California, Concorso Italiano will celebrate nearly four decades of Italian excellence with a showcase of automotive design, art, technology, authentic Italian cuisine, and more. The festivities will kick off on August 16th, 2024, with the Concorso Italiano Gala Dinner, which is a charitable evening celebrating Italy with music, delightful food, and fashion. The main event will follow on Saturday, August 17th, where guests will enjoy an unprecedented number of fine Italian cars and motorcycles across 5,000 square meters of space on the golf club’s fairways.

As the event’s sole food and beverage partner, Eataly is set to offer a range of culinary experiences throughout the two days, both at the Concorso Italiano Food Pavilion and the exclusive VIP and Chairman’s hospitality experiences. Menu highlights include Italian classics such as Insalata Caprese and Lasagna alla Bolognese to Roman style pizza alla pala, stuffed focaccia, gelato, tiramisù, and espresso-based coffee drinks.

Concorso Italiano Chairman, Richard De Andrade, is excited for Eataly to join the Concorso Italiano family as an exclusive partner: “ At Concorso Italiano we showcase the most delightful elements of the Italian way of living, and cuisine stands in as a pillar of this concept. Hence, we can’t do anything but share Eataly’s commitment to elevating the global presence of Italian food and wine excellence, and we are thrilled to welcome Eataly to the Concorso Italiano’s events happening during the Monterey Car Week.”

Eataly North America CEO, Tommaso Brusò, echoes the sentiment, “ We’re thrilled to participate in our first season at Monterey Car Week with Concorso Italiano, an event that speaks to our Italian heritage. Since we opened the Eataly Silicon Valley store in 2022, we have aimed to bring the best of Italian cuisine to this community, and we’re looking forward to doing the same for motor enthusiasts at the Concorso Italiano.”

Ahead of the celebration, Concorso Italiano will take over the marketplace with in-store displays at the Eataly Silicon Valley and Eataly Los Angeles locations. For a limited time only, a vintage Fiat 500, or Cinquecento, will be showcased for car lovers to enjoy while shopping for their favorite foods.

For more information on the program for the 2024 Concorso Italiano, visit www.concorso.com.

About Concorso Italiano

Established in the mid-Eighties, Concorso Italiano is more than just a car show; it is a multi-sensory immersion into the very essence of Italian culture. As one of main events held during the Monterey Car Week, Concorso Italiano elevates the experience beyond automotive excellence to encompass the full spectrum of Italian mobility, design, art, fashion, technology, and cuisine providing an exquisite trip to La Dolce Vita, the ultimate destination for Italian culture enthusiasts. At Concorso Italiano, stunning Italian vehicles take centre stage, from classic cars to sleek motorcycles and bicycles. On display, participants can find the pinnacle of Italian design as well as get a glimpse into the future with concept vehicles that hint at Italy's innovative spirit. The event also has a heart for the community, partnering with charitable organizations that support education, healthcare, and underprivileged families. The 2024 edition of Concorso Italiano will take place on Saturday, August 17th at the Bayonet & Blackhorse Golf Course in Seaside, California.

About Eataly

Eataly stands as a distinctive brand with a high commitment to elevating the global presence of Italian food and wine excellence. Engaged in the distribution and promotion of premium-quality products, Eataly seamlessly integrates production, sales, catering, and educational components in its offerings. Distinguished as the sole genuinely international Italian food retail company, Eataly serves as an emblem of Italian culinary artistry and, more broadly, the essence of Made in Italy.

Since 2023, Investindustrial, a leading independent investment company in Europe, has held a majority ownership stake of 52% in the Group. Eataly presently boasts a workforce of over 5,000 employees and operates in more than 50 locations across 15 countries worldwide. These include Italy, the United States, Canada, the United Arab Emirates, Japan, Germany, Great Britain, France, Sweden, Turkey, South Korea, and Saudi Arabia. The company is actively executing an ambitious expansion plan, with new openings slated for some of the world's major cities.

Additional information is available at www.eataly.com.

Images: HERE (Photo Credit: Concorso Italiano)