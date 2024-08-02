KBRA Releases Research – Retail Sales Lag Inflation Again in Many States

NEW YORK--()--KBRA releases research discussing the continuing gap between retail sales growth and inflation across many states. The report examines this trend against a backdrop of resilient Q2 2024 GDP growth, a strong but slowing employment market, and the Fed's recent decision to hold interest rates steady following its July 30-31 meeting, while hinting at a potential rate cut in September.

Click here to view the report.

Related Publications

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU, and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA’s ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

Doc ID: 1005350

Contacts

Peter Scherer, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2325
peter.scherer@kbra.com

Karen Daly, Senior Managing Director
+1 646-731-2347
karen.daly@kbra.com

Media Contact

Adam Tempkin, Director of Communications
+1 646-731-1347
adam.tempkin@kbra.com

Business Development Contacts

William Baneky, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2409
william.baneky@kbra.com

James Kissane, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2380
james.kissane@kbra.com

Social Media Profiles

Contacts

Peter Scherer, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2325
peter.scherer@kbra.com

Karen Daly, Senior Managing Director
+1 646-731-2347
karen.daly@kbra.com

Media Contact

Adam Tempkin, Director of Communications
+1 646-731-1347
adam.tempkin@kbra.com

Business Development Contacts

William Baneky, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2409
william.baneky@kbra.com

James Kissane, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2380
james.kissane@kbra.com