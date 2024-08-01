Missouri Central Credit Union Selects Bankjoy’s Award-Winning Digital Banking Platform & Online Account Opening Solution

DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Missouri Central Credit Union has selected Bankjoy’s award-winning digital banking platform as well as the company’s proven Online Account Opening solution to acquire and onboard new members.

Based in Lee’s Summit, Missouri and founded in 1931, Missouri Central Credit Union has maintained its reputation as a community-oriented financial institution dedicated to making a positive impact on the lives of its members. With nearly $78 million in assets, Missouri Central Credit Union sought a cost-effective, industry leading digital banking platform to offer its members and provide a top-notch digital experience that rivals those offered by large, national bank brands.

Following a rigorous vetting process of several vendors, which was supported by their strategic partner, Cornerstone Advisors, Missouri Central Credit Union has chosen to leverage Bankjoy’s robust suite of digital banking products to elevate its member experience and offer the same caliber of digital tools as some of the largest institutions in the nation.

“Given our longstanding history of serving our tight-knit community, strong member relationships are something we take pride in and it’s what differentiates us from larger, national bank brands,” said Josh Wooley, President and CEO of Missouri Central Credit Union. “In an effort to continue providing top-notch service to our members, we strive to find innovative, intuitive and cost-effective technologies that make it easier for members to bank with us. After vetting our options and meeting the team at Elevate 2024, Bankjoy’s user conference, we found that their digital banking platform and online account opening tools were a perfect fit for our needs. We look forward to working with Bankjoy.”

Through the partnership, Missouri Central Credit Union members will have access to Bankjoy’s end-to-end digital platform, which includes online and mobile banking, e-statements, along with other advanced functionalities, such as integrated online loan applications and more. For new members, the credit union now supports a smooth and seamless onboarding experience thanks to Bankjoy’s Online Account Opening solution.

Bankjoy’s Online Account Opening features an ultra-fast, 90-second onboarding process that verifies user identity through ID upload and selfie matching for secure and efficient account opening. The onboarding process is thoughtfully designed for mobile, online, and in-branch channels, which gives members the option to enroll via their preferred device or channel. The Bankjoy product suite also integrates directly with Missouri Central Credit Union’s core processing system, Fiserv Portico, which ensures an intuitive, consistent experience across channels - from the time a member opens their account.

“Since the beginning, Bankjoy has been focused on helping community financial institutions like Missouri Central offer the same level of robust digital banking tools that the largest financial institutions in the country offer,” said Michael Duncan, CEO of Bankjoy. “By partnering with us and leveraging our award-winning suite of digital banking features and our online account opening solution, Missouri Central Credit Union is well equipped to grow engagement and attract new deposits, even amid a fiercely competitive market. We’re helping level the playing field so institutions of all sizes can compete and win market share, as we believe this is paramount to a healthy financial services landscape.”

About Bankjoy

Detroit-based FinTech, Bankjoy, delivers modern banking technology, including mobile banking, online banking, and a banking API to banks and credit unions — big and small. The company prides itself on creating beautiful products with advanced features, simple navigation, modern look and feel, and world class user experiences shaped by talking to users. Bankjoy is backed by Curql Collective, Bessemer Venture Partners, Y Combinator, and CheckAlt. For more information, visit www.bankjoy.com.