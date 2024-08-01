Elite Discovery Selects Reveal as Legal AI & eDiscovery Partner

CHICAGO & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reveal, the global provider of the leading AI-powered eDiscovery, investigations and compliance platform, announced today that Elite Discovery, Inc., a leading eDiscovery and managed services provider, will leverage Reveal’s AI-powered eDiscovery platform for all of its clients’ needs. The partnership marks a significant step in Elite’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge data solutions to achieve cost predictability for managing information through the entire EDRM spectrum, including investigations, discovery, document review, depositions, trial services, and more.

"We are thrilled to introduce Reveal as part of our eDiscovery services,” said Terry Reeves, Elite Discovery CEO. “Combining Reveal's cutting-edge tools with our years of experience and custom workflows enhances our ability to deliver exceptional results for our clients. This addition to our technology portfolio allows us to further tailor our tools and processes to meet the unique needs of each client."

Reeves adds, “Elite Discovery will further augment its managed review services by implementing technology-assisted reviews leveraging Reveal ‘ASK’, Brainspace by Reveal and Reveal AI analytics. These advanced technologies enable us to conduct more efficient and accurate reviews, ultimately saving our clients time and resources.”

The collaboration with Reveal allows Elite Discovery to leverage the power of Reveal’s AI platform to streamline the eDiscovery process and provide clients, which includes law firms, corporations, and government entities, with a superior suite of solutions to solve their most challenging data, risk, and compliance matters.

“We are thrilled to partner with Elite Discovery, a company that shares our vision for defining success in eDiscovery, review, and investigations for their clients through legal automation,” said Wendell Jisa, founder & CEO of Reveal. “Our team of legal AI experts will be working hand-in-hand with Elite to create greater efficiencies, uncover answers faster, and optimize outcomes.”

Both companies are excited about the potential benefits this partnership will bring to the wider eDiscovery community, specifically in the locations Elite serves, including Dallas, Denver, Oklahoma City, Houston, Phoenix, and across the US. Legal and corporate clients can expect a seamless, end-to-end solution that addresses a wide spectrum of eDiscovery needs, including information governance, litigation, corporate governance, and more - all while saving time and resources.

About Elite Discovery, Inc.

Since 2001, the award-winning experts at Elite Discovery have used our extensive knowledge and experience in developing and implementing strategic solutions to meet any ESI challenge. We combine knowledge, experience, and technology to engineer custom workflows tailored to each matter, ensuring your review is more efficient and effective. Specializing in digital forensics, eDiscovery, depositions, managed attorney review, managed services, our expert services & strategic technology offerings span the entire EDRM.

About Reveal

Reveal provides world-class document review technology, underpinned by leading processing, visual analytics, and artificial intelligence, all seamlessly integrated into a single platform for eDiscovery and investigations. Our software combines technology and human guidance to transform structured and unstructured data into actionable insight. We help organizations, including law firms, corporations, government agencies, and intelligence services, uncover more useful information faster by providing a world-class user experience and patented AI technology that is embedded within every phase of the eDiscovery process.