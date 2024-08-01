Stinker Stores Transforms In-Store Technology Capabilities with NCR Voyix Edge Agile Infrastructure

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stinker Stores, a convenience chain in Idaho, Wyoming and Colorado, has chosen NCR Voyix (NYSE: VYX), a global leader in digital commerce solutions, to deploy the NCR Voyix Commerce Platform via Edge infrastructure to modernize its store IT.

Since deploying NCR Voyix Edge, a future-proof store environment that virtualizes the point-of-sale (POS) system and enhances both legacy and modern technology, Stinker has increased its bottom line, maximized the performance of its store infrastructure and elevated the customer experience through real-time promotions across its store estate.

“For the first time, Stinker has been delighted during an implementation and go-live deployment,” said Cory Mooney, vice president of IT, Stinker Stores. “We appreciate the NCR Voyix team’s deep technical knowledge and ability to stay one-to-two steps ahead of us. From here on out, NCR Voyix is our go-to strategic solution provider to run the store.”

Some of the benefits of Stinker rolling out a fully virtualized, modern store environment with the latest NCR Voyix Commerce Platform include:

Go-to-market agility – Enables marketing and store operations to launch ongoing pricing promotions with comprehensive reporting to make an impact on the bottom line.

– Enables marketing and store operations to launch ongoing pricing promotions with comprehensive reporting to make an impact on the bottom line. Improved store system performance – Virtualization allows Stinker to run the latest software on its existing hardware, achieving 60% POS hardware cost savings and 80% savings on back-office technology.

– Virtualization allows Stinker to run the latest software on its existing hardware, achieving 60% POS hardware cost savings and 80% savings on back-office technology. Continuous operations – Removing single points of failure and installing dual-edge servers for software updates and rollback has delivered maximum uptime at the pump and in the store. This new remote support and maintenance is forecast to reduce support tickets by 50% and enhance store resilience.

– Removing single points of failure and installing dual-edge servers for software updates and rollback has delivered maximum uptime at the pump and in the store. This new remote support and maintenance is forecast to reduce support tickets by 50% and enhance store resilience. Rapid growth – With an agnostic hardware approach from NCR Voyix and the ability to stage a pre-configured virtualized server, store rollout is 70% faster, which is critical as Stinker drives growth through new store acquisitions.

– With an agnostic hardware approach from NCR Voyix and the ability to stage a pre-configured virtualized server, store rollout is 70% faster, which is critical as Stinker drives growth through new store acquisitions. Future-proof innovation – Integrations within the software stack now only take a matter of weeks, instead of months. Stinker recently launched a new mobile app with loyalty points and integrated Punchh and Rovertown, with future plans for Grubhub and DoorDash.

“Making changes to the current POS and back-office store systems can be incredibly complex, time-consuming and expensive. With the NCR Voyix Commerce Platform via Edge, Stinker bridges the gap between digital channels and physical stores, streamlining technology and elevating store performance and customer experience,” said Eric Schoch, executive vice president and president of retail, NCR Voyix. “Today, Stinker is well positioned in a competitive convenience store landscape to drive future growth.”

About NCR VOYIX

NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE: VYX) is a leading global provider of digital commerce solutions for the retail, restaurant and digital banking industries. NCR Voyix transforms retail stores, restaurant systems and digital banking experiences with comprehensive, platform-led SaaS and services capabilities. NCR Voyix is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with customers in more than 30 countries across the globe.

About Stinker Stores

Stinker was founded in 1936 by Farris Lind. The first store was a service station in Twin Falls, Idaho. Stinker has grown over the years and operates convenience stores and truck stops throughout Idaho, Colorado and Wyoming. The company has approximately 1,500 people and is always looking for motivated and talented individuals to join the Stinker team.

