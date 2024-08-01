Milliman acquires Pluritem Health, announces availability of real-time clinical data platform for advanced analytics

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Milliman, Inc., a premier global consulting and actuarial firm, today announced the acquisition of Pluritem Health, the next generation clinical data platform. Pluritem Health aggregates and analyzes patients’ medical histories to improve quality and cost effectiveness of patient care across the healthcare industry, including direct primary care physicians, onsite/near-site clinics, telehealth, care management teams, and hospital settings.

“Pluritem Health is the perfect complement to Milliman’s existing suite of healthcare intelligence products,” says Milliman Principal Chris Martin. “We expect Pluritem Health’s platform to be a force multiplier that allows us to provide an even richer array of analytic capabilities to clients.”

Pluritem Health gives healthcare providers, clinics, and care management organizations access to real-time patient information, making it easier to onboard new patients and develop effective health improvement plans. Pluritem Health aggregates a patients’ history from multiple sources, consolidating hundreds of disjointed medical records extracted from labs, doctors’ notes, prescriptions, device data, and other sources of patient information. Pluritem Health then delivers an accessible view of the whole patient, including care history, health gaps, trends, and risks. Providers, employers, and payers leverage this information to close care gaps, reduce risk, and improve quality of care.

“Ninety-seven percent of all medical data is locked away in silos and legacy formats,” says Pluritem Health CEO Ben Newton. “What the industry has needed for some time is a key to the lock, and Pluritem Health is that key. Our platform uses advanced analytics and AI to uncover crucial insights and care gaps that enable healthcare organizations to deliver the best care possible.”

For more information, visit pluritemhealth.com/announcement.

About Milliman

Milliman is among the world's largest providers of actuarial, risk management, and technology solutions. Our consulting and advanced analytics capabilities encompass healthcare, property & casualty insurance, life insurance and financial services, and employee benefits. Founded in 1947, Milliman is an independent firm with offices in major cities around the globe. Visit us at milliman.com.

About Pluritem Health

Pluritem Health is a pioneering SaaS-based data platform dedicated to transforming the healthcare industry by unlocking patient data, making it more accessible and enabling enhanced patient care. Founded by industry veterans who led work at Apple and Amazon, Pluritem Health leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver clinical insights to the healthcare industry. Our platform is designed to streamline operations, enhance patient care, and optimize resource management, ensuring that healthcare providers can focus on what they do best—delivering exceptional care. For more information, visit www.pluritemhealth.com.