Comcast Advertising and Comscore Expand Partnership to Provide Increased Accuracy for Identity Resolution in Cross-Platform Measurement for TV Advertising

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Comcast Advertising, the advertising division of Comcast, and Comscore, a trusted currency for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, announced an expanded partnership to allow for enhanced cross-platform signal validation powered by Comcast Advertising’s Signal Authentication offering.

Comcast Advertising’s Signal Authentication service offers a privacy-first scaled solution across close to 32 million U.S. households to deliver a new standard of accuracy and understanding of reach and frequency as well as attribution measurement across linear and streaming TV, ultimately giving the industry stronger ID resolution for media campaigns. The service announced earlier this year delivers a standard of accuracy that has not been available in the market until now.

“Signal loss and data quality are greatly impacting the ability for advertisers to understand how they are reaching their target audiences, and how their media campaigns are performing,” said Carmela Fournier, Vice President and GM, Data, Comcast Advertising. “Since Comcast Advertising’s solution is based on deterministic household signals across millions of households, we are able to offer reliable, privacy-forward signal authentication at scale. We’re excited to further our partnership with Comscore as they become one of the first measurement companies to tap into this service to provide clients a better understanding of their campaign performance and drive improved business results, while upholding the highest standards of consumer privacy.”

With this new component of the partnership, Comscore clients can utilize the Comcast Advertising solution to more confidently reach audiences and measure ad performance across linear and streaming campaigns. With a stronger understanding of media effectiveness and knowing which ads drove which actions, clients will also be able to improve budget allocation across media properties and optimize future campaigns.

“Our clients are facing many challenges, especially in understanding the true impact of their advertising due to signal loss and privacy regulations,” said Steve Bagdasarian, Chief Commercial Officer, Comscore. “We’re excited to expand our long-time partnership with Comcast Advertising to enhance identity resolution capabilities. This will give our clients increased confidence in cross-platform measurement and attribution, helping them create more informed media strategies to reach their most valuable audiences.”

About Comcast Advertising

Comcast Advertising is the advertising division of Comcast. As a global leader in media, technology and advertising, Comcast Advertising fosters powerful connections between brands and their audiences as well as among publishers, distributors, MVPDs, agencies and other industry players. Effectv, its advertising sales division, helps local, regional and national advertisers connect with their audiences on every screen by using advanced data to drive targeting and measurement of their campaigns. FreeWheel, its media and technology arm, provides the technology, data enablement and convergent marketplaces required to ensure buyers and sellers can transact across all screens, across all data types and all sales channels, in order to ensure the ultimate goal – results for marketers. Comcast Advertising, along with NBCUniversal and Sky, is part of the Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA). Visit http://comcastadvertising.com/ to learn more.

About Comscore

Comscore is a global, trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore empowers media buyers and sellers to quantify their multi-screen behavior and make meaningful business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry’s emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.