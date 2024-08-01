GI Alliance to Implement Klara Solution to More than 15 Million Customers Across the Country

ModMed® announced that GI Alliance, a leading management company of managed gastrointestinal healthcare practices, has taken a significant step forward in enhancing its communication and care coordination by integrating Klara® Patient Collaboration tools, powered by ModMed, into the operations of the practices.(Graphic: Business Wire)

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Practice technology leader ModMed® announced today that GI Alliance, a leading management company of managed gastrointestinal healthcare practices, has taken a significant step forward in enhancing its communication and care coordination by integrating Klara® Patient Collaboration tools, powered by ModMed, into the operations of the practices. Klara is a leading patient communication and engagement platform. With the addition of Klara, patients can now engage with their practices more efficiently and effectively while receiving the highest standards of care.

The practices managed by GI Alliance have been using ModMed's gGastro solution since the original days of being a single location. In the eighteen years since, the medical practices have grown to be the largest gastroenterology practice in the United States. ModMed has been a core partner throughout that growth.

Klara's seamless interface with GI Alliance's existing ModMed gGastro clinical office, practice management, and procedure notes solutions improves communication between patients and healthcare providers, thereby enhancing the overall patient experience. With Klara, patients can conveniently message their healthcare team, schedule appointments, receive appointment reminders, and securely share medical information—all through a user-friendly platform. GI Alliance interacts with approximately 12,000 to 15,000 patients per week through Klara, and patients rate the experience greater than 9.5 out of 10 on average.

"ModMed has played an integral role as a business partner for GI Alliance since its inception, introducing innovations that have streamlined our workflows," stated Chase Finley, COO at GI Alliance. "Klara represents the latest of these innovations. Integrating Klara into our operations has provided our patients with a convenient and efficient communication channel, which is in line with our steadfast commitment to providing exceptional healthcare experiences to our patients. The implementation of Klara has resulted in a noticeable reduction in phone volumes, increased patient access to care and improved patient satisfaction."

Key benefits of GI Alliance’s adoption of Klara include:

Enhanced Patient Communication: Klara enables real-time, two-way communication between patients and healthcare providers, fostering a more collaborative and responsive approach to care.

Klara enables real-time, two-way communication between patients and healthcare providers, fostering a more collaborative and responsive approach to care. Automate Manual Tasks: Practices can automatically send appointment reminders as well as pre-visit and post-visit instructions, reducing no-show rates and saving staff time.

Secure Information Sharing: Klara's solution for HIPAA-compliant practices allows patient information to be securely transmitted, protecting patient privacy and confidentiality.

Klara's solution for HIPAA-compliant practices allows patient information to be securely transmitted, protecting patient privacy and confidentiality. Streamlined Care Coordination: Klara's interface with ModMed facilitates seamless information exchange between healthcare providers and office staff, enabling more efficient care coordination and decision-making.

"We are excited to work with GI Alliance’s managed practices to empower their patients with convenient and accessible communication tools," said Ash Forsyth, Klara's general manager. “Together, we are redefining the patient experience by leveraging technology to streamline communication and improve access to care."

About ModMed

At ModMed, we empower medical practices to grow and scale by delivering better patient experiences with cloud, data, and AI technologies. Leveraging extensive clinical outcomes data, we design intelligent software solutions that simplify, automate and streamline clinical workflows and drive practice efficiency. With our specialty-specific EHRs, practice management, revenue cycle management and analytics solutions as well as products for patient engagement, payment processing and marketing, we are trusted by over 35,000 providers to drive clinical and operational success. Learn more at modmed.com or our blog and connect via Facebook, LinkedIn, X and Instagram.

About GI Alliance

GI Alliance is the leading, physician-led, majority physician-owned network for gastrointestinal care in the U.S. GI Alliance supports practice management for over 880 independent gastroenterologists, delivering the highest quality GI care for patients in more than 400 practice locations across Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington. GI Alliance partners with the nation’s premier GI physician practices supporting operational management, ancillary service development, and patient engagement, enabling practices to focus on providing the highest quality patient care while maintaining clinical autonomy. Investing in clinical research, care management strategies, and sharing knowledge across the network, GI Alliance streamlines patient care, equipping physicians with cutting edge skills and treatment protocols that improve the patient experience and ensure the best possible patient outcomes.

About Klara

Klara’s conversational patient engagement platform helps healthcare organizations streamline patient communication, provide virtual care, collaborate as a team and automate many front desk tasks. Thousands of healthcare teams across more than 40 specialties use Klara to make their workflows more efficient, deliver an exceptional patient experience across the entire care journey and grow their patient volume. For more information, visit klara.com.