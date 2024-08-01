CORT Furniture Rental and Move For Hunger Extend Alliance, Launch New Hunger Relief Initiatives

CHANTILLY, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In response to the alarming rise in food insecurity in the U.S., CORT Business Services, the nation’s leading provider of furniture rental and destination services and Move For Hunger are pleased to announce the extension of their partnership for another two years. CORT helps Move For Hunger with the logistics of picking up food at local apartment communities and delivering it to local foodbanks across the country within the communities we serve.

“Food insecurity is a growing issue today and we have the people, resources, and passion to make a difference,” said Paula Newell, Chief Operating Officer of CORT. “This partnership will allow CORT to continue our fight against hunger while engaging employees, clients, and the communities we serve.”

The expanded partnership marks the inception of several pivotal initiatives. From August onwards, CORT will add permanent Food Donation Stations to all CORT Furniture Outlets nationwide. The launch of these food donation stations will coincide with the nationwide “Spread the Love” Peanut Butter & Jelly food drive in August, providing a practical response to the increased demand for children's lunch supplies during the summer season. Any customer that drops off nonperishable food items or provides a monetary donation of $10.00 will receive an additional 10% discount off their purchase on the same day. Additionally, CORT will hold their annual food drive in November, further amplifying the company's impact on combating hunger during the holiday season.

“Since partnering with Move For Hunger in 2018, between monetary and food donations, CORT has provided more than half a million meals to those in need,” said Adam Lowy, Executive Director of Move For Hunger. “As we look to the future, we are more committed than ever to continue our fight against hunger and are grateful for partners like CORT who are instrumental in our mission.”

Move For Hunger's impact is evident in their accomplishments: 4.3 million pounds of food collected and delivered to food banks and pantries, 3.6 million meals delivered to food insecure communities across the country, 2.2 million pounds of fresh food provided from farms, farmers markets, and more, and 305 coordinated food drives within their network. In addition, Team Move For Hunger provided 160k meals, and in-person Move For Hunger events contributed 157k meals. The Non-Perishable Bulk Recovery Program recovered 908k pounds of food.

Despite these concerted efforts, the battle against hunger persists. According to data from Feeding America and the USDA 12.8% of U.S. households (approximately 17 million) faced food insecurity at some point during 2022. In 2023, a Gallup survey revealed that 26% of Americans reported experiencing times when they couldn't afford enough food for themselves and their families, the highest level of food insecurity recorded in the U.S. since Gallup began tracking this data.

The main causes of food insecurity in the U.S. include poverty, unemployment, high housing costs, rising food prices, limited access to affordable, healthy food, racial and ethnic disparities, disabilities, and single parenthood. These factors often intersect, creating complex challenges for affected households in accessing adequate, nutritious food.

Through these initiatives and partnership with Move For Hunger, CORT hopes to alleviate the issue of food insecurity and make a positive impact in the communities it serves. For more information, or to learn how you can contribute to these efforts, visit www.moveforhunger.org/take-action/ways-to-give.

About CORT

CORT, a part of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, is the nation’s leading provider of transition services, including furniture rental for home and office, event furnishings, destination services, apartment locating, touring, and other services. With more than 100 locations including offices, distribution centers, furniture rental showrooms, and furniture outlets across the United States, operations in the United Kingdom, and a global network of partners in more than 80 countries around the world, no other furniture rental company can match CORT’s breadth of services and companywide commitment to making a house a home, an office a great place to work and an event a memorable celebration. For more information, please visit www.cort.com.

About Move for Hunger

Established in 2009 by Adam Lowy, Move For Hunger has grown into a robust network of advocates committed to combating hunger. The organization boasts collaborations with over 1,200 moving companies, numerous leading global relocation management companies, and more than 3,000 multifamily apartment communities. Over the years, Move For Hunger's extensive network has enabled the collection and distribution of over 48 million pounds of food. This translates to more than 40 million meals delivered to individuals and families grappling with food insecurity. Driven by a vision to create a hunger-free world, Move For Hunger continues its mission to mobilize resources and create sustainable solutions to address food insecurity. For more information, please visit www.moveforhunger.org.