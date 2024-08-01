Nitel Complements Managed Network Solutions Offering with Versa Networks' Universal SASE Platform

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nitel, a leading network-as-a-service (NaaS) provider, announced today the addition of VersaONE, Versa’s Universal SASE platform, to its portfolio of network management and security solutions. The addition comes on the heels of Nitel’s recent WAN Dynamics acquisition that bolstered its NaaS offering. Nitel is continuing to accelerate its NaaS vision by adding innovative technology partners like Versa to expand its AI-powered, on-demand security and network management capabilities. These moves continue to support Nitel’s overall approach to delivering solutions that drive customer success.

Building on the managed network and professional services capabilities of WAN Dynamics, Nitel continues to add technology platforms that provide a broad set of enterprise network capabilities. VersaONE will enable Nitel to address a wider span of enterprise customer needs through Versa’s deeper layer of network control, sophisticated routing capabilities, and extensive security measures.

“Our recent moves, including the WAN Dynamics acquisition, give us significant momentum and we're not stopping there,” said Mike Frane, Nitel’s Chief Product Officer. “We are continuing to add innovative AI-powered network and security management technologies, such as what Versa delivers, to our NaaS solution to ensure we're offering our partners and customers secure, high-performing access regardless of their device, network or location.”

Versa's Universal SASE platform targets enterprises that have needs that reach beyond basic connectivity and security. The enhanced network, routing, and security it provides makes the platform an excellent match for larger organizations or those with specific, complex network requirements seeking a blend of high-performance SD-WAN and robust security features under a single SASE framework. Founded by security and network industry veterans, Versa enables service providers and enterprises to transform wide area networks and branch networks to achieve unprecedented business advantages.

“We are thrilled to enhance our partnership with Nitel as this collaboration signifies a new chapter of innovation and excellence for both our organizations,” said Hemen Mehta, Vice President of Managed Service Providers at Versa. “We look forward to expanding upon our long-standing, mutually beneficial partnership to not only accelerate Nitel’s NaaS vision by adding our advanced Universal SASE platform, but to work together to deliver AI-powered, on-demand security and network management capabilities.”

Integrating Versa’s SASE capabilities into Nitel’s NaaS solutions expands the benefits available to organizations, including:

Customizable connectivity solutions that evolve with business needs.

Comprehensive managed service, reducing the burden on internal IT teams.

Proactive network monitoring and management, ensuring optimal performance and security.

Dedicated support team from Nitel's Managed Services Center (MSC), offering expert guidance and assistance around the clock.

A cornerstone of Nitel solutions is the MyNitel portal, which provides an integrated on-demand management experience across its supported platforms. This unified co-management approach offers clients detailed visibility and control, simplifying the operation of their distributed networks and security policies.

"Nitel recognizes the diverse needs of today's businesses, from startups to global enterprises,” Frane said. "Our expanded SD-WAN portfolio with Versa ensures that regardless of size, industry, or demands, there's a solution that fits every organization."

About Nitel

Nitel is a leading network-as-a-service (NaaS) provider. We simplify the complex technology challenges of today’s enterprise organizations to create seamless and integrated managed network and security solutions to help customers meet the demands of digital transformation. For more information on Nitel, please visit: https://www.nitelusa.com.

About Versa Networks

Versa, a global leader in SASE, enables organizations to create self-protecting networks that radically simplify and automate their network and security infrastructure. Powered by AI, the VersaONE Universal SASE platform delivers converged SSE, SD-WAN, and SD-LAN solutions that protect data and defend against cyberthreats while delivering a superior digital experience. Thousands of customers globally, with hundreds of thousands of sites and millions of users trust Versa with their mission critical networks and security. Versa is privately held and funded by investors such as Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, and BlackRock. For more information, visit https://www.versa-networks.com and follow Versa on LinkedIn and X (Twitter) @versanetworks.