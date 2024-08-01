PureFacts Announces Majority Investment from GrowthCurve Capital to Accelerate Growth

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PureFacts Financial Solutions (“PureFacts”), an award-winning SaaS provider of end-to-end revenue management solutions for the investment industry, announced today the completion of a majority investment from GrowthCurve Capital (“GrowthCurve”). PureFacts founder and CEO Robert Madej and the company’s employees will retain their interest in PureFacts.

Founded in 1997, PureFacts helps many of the world’s top wealth management, asset management and asset servicing firms manage and grow their revenues. The PureRevenue Platform enables scalable revenue management by powering the entire revenue lifecycle. User firms can calculate, collect, distribute and optimize their revenues using the PureFacts fees engine, incentive compensation application and business intelligence solutions powered by a single system of record for revenue management.

“We have come a long way since our humble roots as a small, Canadian wealthtech firm,” said Madej. “Since day one, our guiding principle has been our client intimate approach. It was critically important to find a strategic partner with the capabilities to help accelerate our ability to deliver value to our clients. The GrowthCurve team gained a deep understanding of our clients, our people, our products and our vision. We are thrilled to partner with them to enable our clients to grow their revenues more profitably.”

GrowthCurve Capital is a private equity firm focused on building businesses through data, analytics and machine learning, combined with a comprehensive approach to human capital. The GrowthCurve investment will propel PureFacts along its growth trajectory by supporting new product development, continued market expansion, and the development and use of leading-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics for the investment industry.

“We have been very impressed with how Rob and the team built PureFacts into a leading provider of revenue management solutions for the wealth and asset management industry,” said Sumit Rajpal, GrowthCurve Capital founder and CEO. “PureFacts is exactly the type of company we look for in making strategic investments. We look forward to helping accelerate the company's growth trajectory by investing in human capital, advancing the company's robust technology platform and employing our expertise in AI and digital transformation to introduce new solutions and capabilities to PureFacts’ clients.”

“PureFacts is well positioned to help its clients navigate an increasingly complex operating environment for billing and compensation management,” said GrowthCurve managing director Magnus Helgason. "There is a significant opportunity to build upon PureFacts’ market-leading revenue management platform to provide AI-enabled insights and recommendations that allow its clients to better manage and grow their revenues.”

“We are incredibly grateful to our amazing clients around the world and very proud and thankful for our hardworking PureFacts team,” added Madej. “This partnership with GrowthCurve marks a significant milestone for us, positioning us to unlock new growth opportunities and elevate PureFacts to the next level.”

Scotiabank acted as the exclusive financial advisor and Goodmans LLP served as legal advisor to PureFacts. KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. acted as financial advisor and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP and Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP served as legal advisors to GrowthCurve Capital. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About PureFacts Financial Solutions

PureFacts Financial Solutions is an award-winning provider of End-to-End Revenue Management solutions for the investment industry. PureFacts helps some of the largest and most recognizable wealth management, asset management, and asset servicing firms manage and grow their revenues. The PureRevenue Platform enables scalable revenue management by powering the entire revenue lifecycle. Firms calculate, collect, distribute, incentivize, and optimize their revenues using PureFacts’ AI-enriched fees engine, incentive compensation application, and compelling revenue business intelligence powered by a single system of record for revenue management. PureFacts’ clients outperform by retaining more customers, delivering incremental value, improving productivity, properly incentivizing advisors and distributors, preventing costly mistakes, and finding optimization opportunities. With offices in Canada, the USA, and Europe, PureFacts has been recognized for its innovation and excellence including selections to the WealthTech100, AIFinTech100, and ESGFinTech100 awards.

About GrowthCurve

GrowthCurve Capital is a private equity firm focused on building businesses by leveraging data, analytics, and machine learning, combined with a comprehensive approach to human capital, to seek to accelerate growth and drive long-term value. Founded by Sumit Rajpal, former Global Co-Head of the Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division, the firm focuses on data-rich, control-oriented private equity investments primarily across the technology and information services, healthcare, and financial services sectors. For more information, please visit www.GrowthCurveCapital.com and follow the firm on www.linkedin.com/company/growthcurvecapital.