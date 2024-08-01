Stay in the Game! Attendance Network Hires Education Leader, Staff

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Battelle became the new host for the Stay in the Game! (SITG!) Attendance Network in July in a partnership that will provide SITG! access to Battelle’s extensive resources and expertise, enabling the network to support more school districts in addressing chronic absenteeism.

Today, SITG! announced its new leadership team by naming Susan Bodary as Network Director, Gina Wilson as Network Implementation Manager, and Quentin Cole as Communications Manager. SITG! aims to expand a statewide attendance awareness movement, positively impact student attendance, and serve as a national model.

"Attendance is key to the academic success that prepares the next generation of leaders," said Wes Hall, Battelle’s Senior Vice President for Philanthropy and Education. “SITG! has set a clear goal: 90% of Ohio students attending 90% of school days each year. This team has the experience and commitment needed to help our state reach that goal.”

Launched by the Cleveland Browns Foundation, alongside partners from the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce and Harvard’s Proving Ground, the Stay in the Game! Attendance Network has been serving Ohio districts, students, and families since 2019. Battelle joined the leadership team on July 1, leveraging the organization’s experience founding and supporting STEM networks. This year, SITG! expects to serve 105 districts and reached nearly 400,000 students across Ohio. The network aims to improve student attendance and grow attendance awareness as a movement.

“We’re thrilled to make Susan our permanent Network Director, as well as add Gina and Quentin to the Stay in the Game! Network and know that their experiences in education will help us to continue to grow the Network across the state of Ohio,” said Renee Harvey, Vice President of the Cleveland Browns Foundation. “We know there’s so much work to be done to reduce chronic absenteeism across the state and alongside Battelle and our other Network partners, we’re looking forward to having all of the resources in place this year to make an even greater impact within districts and schools.”

A nationally recognized education policy and practice expert, Bodary has extensive leadership experience working with governors, state education leaders, non-profits, and education-focused philanthropy across the country. She recently retired as a partner/owner from Education First, one of the nation’s premiere education strategy and consulting firms. A dedicated Ohioan, she has also served as the Education and Workforce Advisor to former Ohio Governor Bob Taft and supported education work in three other Ohio gubernatorial administrations, founded EdVention (now, Learn to Earn Dayton), and served as a founding team member of the Dayton Regional STEM School and STEM Professional Development Center at the Montgomery County ESC.

Wilson was formerly Supervisor of Pupil Services, Student, and Family Engagement at Garfield Heights City Schools and has been implementing SITG! in her district for several years. She holds a master’s degree in social work from Cleveland State University and has extensive experience serving educators, students and families. In her new role, Wilson will provide direct support to member districts for tailored attendance campaigns, develop new tools for district use in their attendance work, and implement an annual learning agenda to help district teams build capacity on the issue of attendance.

Cole is an accomplished communications professional, graphic designer, and social media expert, who served most recently as the director of Communications for the Virginia Association of Independent Schools. In this new role, he will manage all Network communications functions, oversee social media and work with partners to elevate SITG! as it grows into an attendance movement.

Everyone in Ohio can get involved in promoting attendance. By signing the Attendance Pledge or signing up as a supporter or a new district on the Stay in the Game website.

About Battelle

Every day, the people of Battelle apply science and technology to solving what matter most. At most major technology centers and national laboratories around the world, Battelle conducts research and development, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical services for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio since its founding in 1929, Battelle serves the national security, health, and life sciences, and energy and environmental industries. For more information visit https://www.battelle.org/

About Stay in the Game! Attendance Network

Launched in 2019 by the Cleveland Browns Foundation, Ohio Department of Education and Workforce and Harvard’s Proving Ground, the Stay in the Game! Attendance Network works together to campaign, connect, and convene with experts and supporters to increase attendance in Ohio. The Stay in The Game! Attendance Network is expecting to support over one hundred districts and approaching 400,000 students during the 2024-2025 school year through localized, data-informed attendance campaigns aimed at raising awareness of the importance of school attendance as a foundation for student success and identifying barriers to attendance. For more information about the Stay in the Game! Attendance Network please contact us at info@stayinthegame.org or visit our website at www.stayinthegame.org