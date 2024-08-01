Portal Innovations Partners with the University of Chicago at Hyde Park Labs to Launch New Science Incubator

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Portal Innovations, a national venture creation and development platform, is partnering with the University of Chicago’s Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation to design and manage a science startup incubator at Hyde Park Labs.

The UChicago Science Incubator will encompass approximately 22,000 square feet at Hyde Park Labs, with an anticipated opening in Q2 2025.

The joint effort will help translate early-stage concepts into commercial opportunities in the areas of life sciences, quantum, AI, and climate and energy tech. Portal will manage the design, buildout, and support programming in collaboration with the Polsky Center. Portal will oversee day-to-day lab operations to provide seamless growth opportunities for science startups.

John Flavin, Founder and CEO of Portal Innovations said, "We are thrilled to partner with the University of Chicago, a storied institution that has fueled scientific breakthroughs in biotech, energy, quantum, and beyond. With science moving quickly, it’s necessary to connect academic researchers with private industry including entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, and corporate partners to commercialize innovation while attracting and retaining talent locally.”

The new offering from Portal – Powered by Portal – helps address a growing need to translate ideas into commercial outcomes at research institutions, national labs, and medical systems that have high caliber faculty and researchers who are developing transformative technologies.

“The partnership between the University of Chicago and Portal Innovations underscores the significance of collaboration between academia and industry. By working together, we are better equipped to support our researchers and scientists in advancing their scientific research and innovation toward impact through commercialization,” said Juan de Pablo, Executive Vice President for Science, Innovation, National Laboratories, and Global Initiatives at UChicago.

Hyde Park Labs will be connected to Portal’s growing national network of ecosystems consisting of infrastructure, capital, and talent focused on scientific translation to fuel commercial breakthroughs. With access to state-of-the-art facilities at Hyde Park Labs and a world-class academic community at the University of Chicago, researchers and entrepreneurs will have the resources they need to drive groundbreaking discoveries and bring new technologies and products to market.

“Continuing to expand our offerings and capabilities is key to our mission of translating innovative ideas and technologies from the University of Chicago ecosystem to the world – and this announcement is the latest in support of that,” said Samir Mayekar, Managing Director of the Polsky Center.

Located at the corner of 52nd Street and Harper Avenue, Hyde Park Labs will deliver approximately 303,000 square feet of world-class laboratory and office space near UChicago’s main campus and the University of Chicago Medical Center. The building is expected to be completed in late 2024 and will create the advanced lab infrastructure needed to support a science and technology hub on the South Side.

About Portal Innovations

Portal Innovations is a premier venture creation and development platform that bridges scientific ideation through commercial proof of concept by delivering crafted capital including seed funding, specialized equipment, programming, and lab space along with management expertise to high-potential early-stage companies. For more information visit www.portalinnovations.com.

About Powered by Portal

Powered by Portal is a new platform that provides services to research institutions for design, launch and management of start-up labs along with programming activities to promote a community of innovation. This platform addresses a growing need to translate ideas into commercial outcomes at research institutions such as universities, national labs, and medical systems that have high caliber faculty and researchers who are developing transformative technologies.

About the Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation

The Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation advances innovative ideas and technologies from the University of Chicago ecosystem to the world. We are dedicated to supporting students, faculty, staff, and alumni, as well as other entrepreneurs and community-based small business owners in navigating the complex process of bringing new products, services, and research to market. For more information, visit polsky.uchicago.edu.

About the University of Chicago

The University of Chicago is a leading academic and research institution that has driven new ways of thinking since its founding in 1890. As an intellectual destination, the University draws scholars and students from around the world to its campuses and centers around the globe. The University provides a distinctive educational experience and research environment, empowering individuals to challenge conventional thinking and pursue field-defining research that produces new understanding and breakthroughs with global impact.