BlueSleep Announces Care Partnership with Elektra Health

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BlueSleep, a specialty care digital platform focused on snoring and sleep apnea, today announced a care partnership with Elektra Health, a first-of-its-kind menopause platform with evidence-based telemedicine care, education, 1:1 support, and a private community.

“The foundations of both organizations are built on clinical quality and disrupting the status quo of care delivery,” said Jordan Stern, MD, Founder and CEO of BlueSleep. “A care partnership with Elektra enables us to diagnose and treat more women with insomnia and sleep apnea, while providing BlueSleep patients with a proven care plan for menopause.”

BlueSleep patients will access Elektra’s comprehensive telemedicine care platform that includes board-certified clinicians; educational resources; community; and support from Elektra Guides (aka "menopause doulas”).

Elektra patients will get fast, affordable solutions for insomnia, snoring, and obstructive sleep apnea, a serious health problem associated with life-threatening issues such as heart disease and diabetes. In most cases, the majority of the cost is paid by medical insurance.

“We’ve built Elektra around one simple mission: smashing the menopause taboo and creating a movement to reimagine menopause as the beginning of a new chapter,” said Jannine Versi, Co-Founder and CEO of Elektra. “BlueSleep gives our patients fast and affordable access to diagnose and treat their sleep problems, commonly associated with menopause.”

About BlueSleep

BlueSleep is headquartered in New York City; holds licenses in 42 States; and has completed over 37,000 consultations for sleep disorders. The medical team specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of sleep apnea and snoring via telemedicine – same-day consultations, home sleep tests, CPAP and oral appliance therapy. BlueSleep is in-network with most national health plans.

About Elektra

Elektra Health is a digital health platform reimagining women’s health, starting with menopause. Its proprietary multidisciplinary model combines medical care from board-certified clinicians with ongoing support from women’s health experts (“menopause doulas”). It uniquely incorporates 100+ hours of evidence-based education and private community for peer support.

Elektra is backed by UPMC Enterprises, Wavemaker360, Flare Capital Partners, and Reddit Founder Alexis Ohanian’s Seven Seven Six Fund, among other notable investors. Elektra has been featured in the New York Times, Fast Company, Forbes, the Financial Times, and Axios.