Worthington Armstrong Joint Venture Expands Solutions for Data Centers with Acquisition

MALVERN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Armstrong World Industries. Inc. (NYSE:AWI) and Worthington Enterprises (NYSE: WOR) announced today that their Worthington Armstrong joint venture (WAVE) has acquired all of the assets of Amherst, NY-based Data Center Resources, LLC (DCR) related to the design and manufacture of customizable, modular aisle containment solutions for data centers, under the Cool Shield brand.

“We are excited to expand our design and manufacturing capabilities for the data center market with this acquisition,” said WAVE President and CEO Doug Cadle. “Cool Shield is a trusted and specified choice among some of the largest data center owners and operators in the United States.”

DCR solutions are designed to optimize power usage and increase cooling efficiency within data centers, resulting in lower operating costs and less strain on electrical grid infrastructure. These solutions will also help solve other challenges presented by the growth in data centers, including construction lead times and skilled labor availability.

Cadle concluded, “These innovative aisle containment products, combined with our DynaMax® structural grid and Armstrong ceiling solutions, enable us to design and manufacture integrated solutions that reduce energy usage and lower operating costs with easy-to-install modular products. With WAVE’s innovative construction systems and Armstrong’s go-to-market strength, we anticipate accelerating the growth of these scalable solutions and delivering a unique value proposition for data center architects, engineers, specifiers and managers.”

About WAVE

WAVE is the North America leader in the design and production of suspended ceiling system solutions sold under the Armstrong brand name. A joint venture between Armstrong World Industries and Worthington Enterprises, WAVE combines the culture and strengths of both parent companies. WAVE employs over 400 employees and operates 7 manufacturing facilities.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) is a leader in the design and manufacture of innovative ceiling and wall system solutions in the Americas. With $1.3 billion in revenue in 2023, AWI has approximately 3,500 employees and a manufacturing network of 19 facilities, in addition to the seven facilities operated by its WAVE joint venture. For over 160 years, Armstrong has delivered products and services to our customers that can transform how people design, build and experience spaces with aesthetics, acoustics, wellbeing and sustainability in mind.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE: WOR) is a designer and manufacturer of market-leading brands that help enable people to live safer, healthier and more expressive lives. The Company operates with two primary business segments—Building Products and Consumer Products—with an emphasis on innovation, transformation and leadership. The Building Products segment includes cooking, heating, cooling and water solutions, architectural and acoustical grid ceilings and metal framing and accessories. The Consumer Products segment provides solutions for the tools, outdoor living and celebrations categories. The Company also serves the growing global hydrogen ecosystem via a joint venture focused on on-board fueling systems and gas containment solutions. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Worthington Enterprises employs approximately 4,000 people throughout North America and Europe.