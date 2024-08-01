Skylo and Particle Unlock Satellite Connectivity Access for IoT Developers

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Skylo Technologies, the pioneer in non-terrestrial network (NTN) communications, and Particle, the leading edge-to-cloud infrastructure for the IoT, have partnered to streamline satellite connectivity, management, and deployment for developers.

The integration of Skylo's satellite connectivity with Particle's IoT platform provides developers a comprehensive, multi-radio solution for building and deploying IoT products without having to worry about whether they have cellular coverage or not. This solution includes access to Particle's device management services, data intelligence tools, and secure, scalable cloud infrastructure, all optimized for use with NTN connectivity powered by Skylo. For the first time, developers will be able to connect directly to Skylo’s NTN through the Particle IoT Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS).

"Skylo's mission has always been to make satellite connectivity available to all, and by partnering with Particle, we are empowering developers to create a completely new generation of IoT solutions that were previously unimaginable," said Parthsarathi Trivedi, CEO and co-founder of Skylo. "This breakthrough in IoT development provides a seamless, reliable link between edge devices and the cloud, regardless of location."

"With Particle's expertise in IoT technology and Skylo's innovative approach to satellite communications, we are thrilled to embark on this journey together," said Zach Supalla, CEO of Particle. "This partnership is about more than just technology; it's about unlocking new possibilities for developers and businesses, enabling them to build solutions that can truly make a difference in the world."

Applications range from precision agriculture and maritime logistics to environmental monitoring and emergency services, all of which require consistent and reliable communication capabilities.

Developers interested in leveraging this groundbreaking technology can expect the NTN-accessible M-SoM system-on-module and Muon development board to be available for order through Particle's store in the coming months. Skylo and Particle will provide ongoing support and resources to ensure developers can maximize the potential of their IoT projects. Skylo requires certification for devices, chipsets and modules to seamlessly integrate into the Skylo network. More information on certification can be found here.

For more information about the partnership and the upcoming availability of NTN-accessible hardware, please visit store.particle.io.

About Skylo Technologies

Skylo Technologies is a global NTN service provider based in Mountain View, CA, offering a service that allows smartphone and IoT cellular devices to connect directly over existing satellites. Devices connected over satellite are managed and served by Skylo's commercial NTN vRAN, featuring a 3GPP standards-based cloud-native base station and core. Skylo works with existing satellite operators, network operators, and device makers to provide subscribers an anywhere, anytime connectivity solution between terrestrial and satellite networks. Skylo's focus is on enabling connected services for people outdoors and connected workflows for machines at work across critical industries such as agriculture, maritime, logistics, mining, and others, in addition to mass-market consumer devices. For more information, visit www.skylo.tech, contact info@skylo.tech, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Particle

Particle is the leading edge-to-cloud infrastructure for the Internet of Things, helping thousands of companies power world-class connected machines, sensors, and devices. Particle provides everything you need to build an IoT product in one tightly-integrated platform, so you can focus your time and energy on what matters: your product, application, data, and customers. Hundreds of manufacturers, thousands of startups, and 260,000 developers use Particle to power their IoT products; to learn more, visit particle.io.