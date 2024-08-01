Smithville Differentiates With Outdoor Wi-Fi for Homes and Businesses, Growing Multiple Markets With Calix Managed Services

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) announced that 20-year customer Smithville Communications is leveraging the Calix Broadband Platform and purpose-built managed services to deliver secure, outdoor Wi-Fi for residential and business subscribers. Smithville’s outdoor Wi-Fi offering enhances its existing Calix SmartHome™ residential managed services—like connected camera property protection from Arlo Secure and network security from ProtectIQ®—inside and outside the home. Smithville also delivers outdoor Wi-Fi to businesses like landscaping companies, farms, churches, and inns. In August 2023, Smithville expanded its business market with Calix SmartBiz™, a purpose-built, all-in-one broadband solution featuring security and productivity services tailored to the needs of small businesses.

Smithville’s outdoor Wi-Fi campaign, supported by Calix Success, generated hundreds of subscriber inquiries. Within weeks of launch, Smithville performed dozens of installations of Calix GigaSpire® u4hm outdoor systems and has since received a steady influx of orders.

“Adding outdoor Wi-Fi for our residential and business subscribers was an easy decision with innovation and support from Calix,” said Darby McCarty, chief executive officer and chairman at Smithville. “The Calix Platform has made it simple for us to adopt and launch managed services to differentiate and provide additional value to our customers. With outdoor Wi-Fi, we are extending and reinforcing our commitment to safe and secure broadband.”

Smithville leverages the full capabilities of the Calix Platform to:

Deliver secure outdoor Wi-Fi to subscribers quickly and at the lowest operational expense. Smithville has doubled the number of subscribers using Calix GigaSpire Wi-Fi systems in the last 12 months. All Calix systems are easily deployed and operate on the industry’s only business-transforming platform. The compact, weather-resistant GigaSpire u4hm delivers exceptional outdoor connectivity and enhances outdoor security system capabilities without an installation fee or upfront cost—ideal for lakefront properties, suburban homes, and small farms.

Leverage cloud insights for transformational go-to-market success with personalized communications. Using the Calix Platform’s cloud capabilities, Smithville effectively communicates new offerings to residential and business subscribers. The “Take Your Connection Outside” campaign from Smithville launched outdoor Wi-Fi with personalized messages informed by Calix Engagement Cloud insights.

Extend managed services outdoors to enhance subscriber security. Smithville leveraged SmartHome to expand residential offerings in 2023, launching comprehensive security packages with ProtectIQ network security to block 22,000 monthly digital threats and Arlo Secure connected camera property protection. Enhanced security services and easy access to cybersecurity reports via the Smithville mobile app (built on Calix CommandIQ®) increased subscriber engagement significantly over the past year. Additionally, Smithville’s SmartBiz offering, now with outdoor Wi-Fi, ensures the safety, security, and compliance of critical small business online activities.

“Smithville is redefining the broadband experience by expanding secure, outdoor Wi-Fi and advanced security services to both residential and business markets,” said John Durocher, chief customer officer at Calix. “Through a strategic partnership with Calix Success, Smithville has designed and launched new packages that directly address subscriber needs. Our Success team helped train field technicians, align organizational efforts, and integrate Arlo Secure into Smithville’s security offerings. By innovating to differentiate, Smithville is driving major market growth while continuing to improve life in its Indiana communities.”

Explore how BSPs easily deliver exceptional subscriber experiences—inside and outside—with integrated managed services and the Calix Broadband Platform.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX)—Calix is a cloud and appliance-based platform and managed services company. Broadband service providers leverage the Calix broadband platform, cloud, and managed services to simplify operations, engagement, and service; innovate for their consumer, business, and municipal subscribers; and grow their business and the communities they serve.

Our end-to-end platform and managed services democratize the use of data, enabling our customers of any size to operate efficiently, acquire subscribers, and deliver exceptional experiences. Calix is dedicated to driving continuous improvement in partnership with our growing ecosystem to support the transformation of our customers and their communities.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management’s current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix’s business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix’s results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

Calix and the Calix logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Calix and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Calix’s trademarks can be found at https://www.calix.com/legal/trademarks.html. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.