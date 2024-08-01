Primient and Synonym Announce Partnership to Accelerate Bioproduct Commercialization in the U.S.

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Primient, a leader in plant-based, renewable ingredients, and Synonym, a biomanufacturing infrastructure developer, today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate bioproduct innovation and commercialization, furthering the U.S.’ competitive advantage in the race to bring new, functional and affordable biomaterials to market.

Complementary expertise, technologies and assets ideally position the partnership to fast-track next generation bioproducts solutions and materials.

The partnership seamlessly leverages both Primient’s and Synonym’s expertise and assets, providing the comprehensive infrastructure and support needed to launch new product concepts from the lab to commercial scale.

Primient – A 100+ year legacy building a renewable, plant-based future

Primient is a 100+ year agri-business pioneer whose breadth and depth in the bioproduct space and manufacturing leadership spans food and industrial ingredients, as well as fermentation process development from feedstock to finished product.

“We’re one of the originals in this space,” says Jim Stutelberg, Chief Executive Officer of Primient. “We understand the potential of biobased products and solutions and have the proven experience to back it up at scale. Our partnership with Synonym will make a material difference for companies trying to break the biobased barrier by providing a scalable, data-led proving ground to grow with support. We are excited to be a part of this project and look forward to the positive difference we can make together.”

Synonym – A biomanufacturing infrastructure developer delivering platforms and products to revolutionize scale-up process of new compounds

Synonym’s platforms and products are difference-makers for companies throughout their commercialization journey. Its collaborative, data-driven approach and portfolio of solutions offer holistic support for companies of all sizes and across industries endeavoring to bring bioproducts to consumers.

“Thousands of companies in the precision fermentation sector have used our digital tools, and we understand the steep barriers to entry to bring bioproducts to market. Synonym has consistently developed solutions that support companies throughout their scale-up journeys, and we are thrilled to take a major step forward by expanding our offerings to include capacity at the demonstration scale.” says Edward Shenderovich, Chief Executive Officer of Synonym. “By combining our expertise in development and financing with Primient’s manufacturing excellence and scale, we are enabling customers to transition seamlessly from concept to commercialization. We are excited to witness the impact of this project and partnership in the coming months.”

Inaugural project

Primient and Synonym will begin work on their first project based at Primient’s Decatur, IL facility. The initial scope of work will focus on re-commissioning and upgrading existing fermentation assets at the site, as well as expanding current capacity and significantly expanding the downstream processing unit.

Once completed, the joint Primient Synonym facility will provide a full suite of wrap-around services for companies using precision fermentation ready to launch new product concepts from the lab to commercial scale.

The project, called iPROOF (Pilot Research Operations Optimization Facility) is partially funded through a U.S. Department of Commerce and Economic Development Administration Phase 2 Tech Hub Grant Award (originally submitted as part of the iFAB Tech Hub Grant submission).

For more information, including technical specifications and capabilities, about the iPROOF project, please visit www.synonym.bio/iproof.

About Primient

Primient is a leading producer of food and industrial ingredients made from plant-based, renewable sources. We deliver value through deep technical, commercial, and operational excellence that is backed by our long-standing corn wet milling heritage. Wherever we are in the process, from field to customer, our priorities are focused on ensuring we produce the safest, highest quality products through practices that uphold both our responsibility and commitments to our people and our planet.

At Primient, we are committed to a brighter, more sustainable future through leading practice change across our value chain including being the first in our industry to be completely coal-free; aligning with the most ambitious Science Based Targets; and supporting more than one million acres of corn in regenerative agriculture practice change through or partnership with Truterra. We are proud to create plant-based products which help our customers drive down their carbon footprints and meet their climate goals and targets.

About Synonym

Synonym builds and scales infrastructure enabling the commercialization and manufacture of bioproducts – accelerating the world’s transition to better, more sustainable ways of making the items the world needs. Synonym believes that products created using biology will represent the next manufacturing revolution, transforming crucial elements of supply chains across multiple sectors and helping to catalyze a decarbonized future. Using the industry’s most dynamic manufacturing database and a suite of proprietary resources, Synonym works as the strategic biomanufacturing partner for companies building these next generation bioproducts, helping them to expand and scale seamlessly. It has launched two free online tools to help companies on their paths toward commercialization as the first step in their scaling journey: